Ahead of the 50th Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan addressed the media for the first time since August, as talks with LIV Golf's backer, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), appear stalled and the sport's star power remains segregated.
With varying degrees of vagueness, Monahan addressed a bevy of pressing topics — including his fitness for the job, Jon Rahm joining LIV, the state of negotiations between the PGA Tour and PIF, and, of course, Tiger Woods.
“I recently met with the governor of the PIF, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, and our negotiations are accelerating as we spend time together,” Monahan said. “While we have several key issues that we still need to work through, we have a shared vision to quiet the noise and unlock golf's worldwide potential.”
Despite the optimism, Monahan preached patience.
“It's going to take time, but I reiterate what I said at the Tour Championship in August: I see a positive outcome for the PGA Tour and the sport as a whole.”
Monahan didn't clarify what a partnership between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf League would look like.
In January, the PGA Tour reached a $3 billion agreement with Strategic Sports Group (SSG) to create a commercial branch, PGA Tour Enterprises, devoted to growing the game. Tiger Woods was named Vice President.
“The more that we can do to increase fandom, to bring our product forward in a way that is consistent with the way fans want to consume product and a better job and the more steps we can take to dimensionalize our great athletes, those are all steps that we can take to grow fandom,” Monahan said about PGA Tour Enterprises. “And when you grow fandom, ultimately that drives your commercial success.
🚨Jay Monahan says Tiger wants to earn his way into every competition. pic.twitter.com/4XZyAWpKsC
— TWLEGION (@TWlegion) March 12, 2024
Monahan reiterated that the SSG deal does not preclude an agreement with PIF.
“As we went through that process, there were a number of potential investors. We made the decision on December 7th as a board unanimously to move forward with SSG. It was important for SSG and it was important for the Tour to engage directly with the PIF prior to finalizing any deal, which is why I joined principals from SSG on a trip to Saudi Arabia to meet with Yasir and members of PIF, and that's why we continue to have productive discussions.
The commissioner stressed that unpopular decisions will have to be made down the road on how LIV players can rejoin the PGA Tour. Monahan noted that a large portion of tour loyalists remain reluctant to welcome back defectors. (Monahan confirmed the tour met with Anthony Kim about a route to return.)
Monahan also defended himself as the best person to steer the PGA Tour through these tumultuous times.
“I am the right person to lead us forward. I know that. I believe that in my heart.”
Since taking an undisclosed medical break two weeks after blindsiding the golf world with the infamous framework agreement announcement last June — a stretch Monahan admitted he could've “handled better” — the 53-year-old has seen his portfolio grow. He's assumed a seat on the PGA Tour Policy Board and was named CEO of PGA Tour Enterprises.
On Tuesday, Monahan deflected when asked if he had been approached about stepping down.
I thought the non-answer here was telling. pic.twitter.com/SQUfrWiK4M
— Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) March 12, 2024
A few minutes after Monahan left the podium, Xander Schauffele — conducting his pre-Players press conference — was asked if Monahan should continue leading the PGA Tour.
“Trust is tender,” said the World No. 6. “He could be the guy, but he’s got a long way to go.”
Monahan will next speak to the media at the Tour Championship, in August.