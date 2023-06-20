World No. 2 golfer Jon Rahm doesn't know much about the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger, and he doesn't care, per ESPN. Rahm spoke to media on Tuesday in Connecticut, where this week's Traveler's Championship will be held.

The PGA Tour's Player Advisory Council meets tonight and will discuss the massive elephant in the room that is the ongoing merger between the two premier golf entities.

“I didn't really talk about it much last week, and I guess I might know more in a few hours,” Rahm said. “”I don't think we're going to get a lot of answers, but I'm going to at least get an idea of where the membership head is at. That's all I can say. We don't know anything. I don't know if the people in charge know much more than we do.”

“There are so many unanswered questions that at this point I wouldn't want to waste time thinking about it because there is a lot of what-ifs and unknowns,” Rahm said.

Safe to say, Rahm is really only concerned with playing golf at the highest level possible. Rahm is one of the sport's most elite players at the moment, and he's first in points for the 2023 FedEx Cup.

Rahm finished T-10th in last week's U.S. Open in Los Angeles. He put together a -4 final round to save a -3 aggregated score, but failed to claim his second victory in the event.

Rahm aims to come out on top in this week's Traveler's Championship as he aims to secure the top spot for the FedEx Cup playoffs.