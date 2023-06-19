Rickie Fowler had a chance to finally win his first-ever title at a major tournament slip out of his hands over the weekend. Fowler struggled in the fourth and final round of the 2023 US Open to settle for a T-5 at the conclusion of the tournament at the Los Angeles Country Club. After an incredibly strong first round and a solid second, Fowler cooled off in the third and fourth, punctuating his participation with a poor 75 on Sunday.

After the tournament, Rickie Fowler simply resigned to the idea that he was simply not at the top of his game when it mattered the most.

“I just didn't have it today,” Fowler said (h/t Rex Hoggard of the Golf Channel). “Iron play was very below average and didn't make anything. That's a big thing in majors, especially on a Sunday. Making putts and kind of keeping it fairly stress-free.”

Fowler had a par on the first hole of the fourth round then had seven bogeys in 16 of the next 17 holes, including on the 16 and 18th. He also had a couple of birdies in the final round, but those were simply not enough for him to catch up on Wyndham Clark, who was crowned champion after shooting 10-under 270. Rickie Fowler's play in the opening round was much better — to say the least — as he fired a 62 to set a new majors record for the lowest round ever, which would also be tied by Xander Schauffele.

Fowler, who has five PGA Tour wins, is 16-for-18 so far in the 2022-23 season.