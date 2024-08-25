Keegan Bradley was the last PGA Tour member in the 50-person field for the BMW Championship, the second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

In fact, Bradley needed consecutive Tom Kim double bogeys at the end of the FedEx St. Jude Championship to eke into 50th place in the FedEx Cup standings, thereby booking an improbable spot in the BMW.

Well, after securing his seventh career PGA Tour victory at Castle Springs Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado on Sunday, Bradley will head to Atlanta for the Tour Championship at East Lake ranked fourth in the FedEx Cup Playoff race.

“It was a fight the whole way,” said Bradley. “I was in or around the lead all four days, sleeping on it. Geez. What a fun place to win and a great tournament.”

Here's what happened at the BMW.

Keegan Bradley wins BMW Championship

With “U.S.A.! U.S.A.!” chants soundtracking his stroll, the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain (and Presidents Cup assistant) was just sturdy enough, carding an even-par 72 for his final round. For the day, Bradley was tied for 22nd in strokes gained.

Bradley, who finished at 12-under for the event, began Sunday one stroke ahead of his playing partner, Adam Scott — the oldest player in the field, himself seeking his first PGA Tour trophy since the 2020 Genesis Invitational. Bradley's unremarkable performance presented Scott (-11) several chances to place the pressure on the leader, but the 44-year-old Australian repeatedly flubbed key putts and iron shots.

Scott, Ludvig Aberg and Sam Burns (-11) finished T4, while four players settled at 10-under par.

The scariest moment for Bradley probably came on the par-4 15th. Bradley was forced to hit his third shot from an awkward position in the bunker, resulting in a two-putt for his first bogey (his only non-par before that was a birdie on No. 1). However, Scott missed his par putt, keeping the margin at two strokes.

Bradley produced his highlight-reel clutch moment on the par-5 17th. Bradley attacked the pin with his approach from the fairway, deploying a high-arcing iron shot that landed 16 feet of the cup (of course, Scott squandered his version). Bradley missed the eagle, but the birdie was sufficient.

“I hit a 5-iron. I was a little jacked up. One of the best shots of my life,” Bradley said.

For Bradley, 38, it marked his first PGA Tour win since the 2023 Travelers Championship.

The top 30 in FedEx Cup points following the BMW will head to Atlanta for the Tour Championship — the final swing of the PGA Tour's postseason. Bradley, having improbably risen 46 spots, will start East Lake at 6-under par, four strokes behind Scottie Scheffler (-10) in the tournament's staggered scoring system.

Almost exactly one year after Bradley was controversially rejected from the 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup roster — via a crushing phone call that was documented on Netflix's Full Swing — Bradley became the third golfer ever (Jack Nicklaus, Davis Love III) to win a PGA Tour event after being named captain.

“I didn't think to be honest with you when I started this week I'd be going to Atlanta, so what a treat this is now,” said Bradley. “I've got to really change my focus to have a chance to win this FedExCup. Wow, what a treat.”