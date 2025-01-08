This week, the 2025 PGA Tour season continues in Hawaii at the Sony Open. With fewer top names in the game playing, Team USA Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley looks to take advantage. He is coming off of a very solid T15 finish at last week's Sentry in Maui. Bradley generally does not play well there, so he'll look to bring that momentum to the Hawaiian mainland.

On the eve of the tournament teeing off, Bradley discussed various topics, including the state of his game, his 2025 goals, and the upcoming Ryder Cup. Maybe the most interesting part of his press conference involved Bradley's regrets and players today.

“Earlier in my career, I regret a lot of things. I regret not enjoying the process more… won the PGA Championship, and the trophy was in my closet,” Bradley said candidly. “I was on to the next thing and didn't take the time to cultivate many relationships… But I felt like everybody was my enemy. I felt like it was me against the world.”

Athletes' relationships, seemingly across all sports, have changed in recent decades. Gone are the days when competitors were bitter rivals to the end and the chance of being friends was off of the table.

Bradley detailed his regret for adopting the old mentality early in his career.

“That was my thought process. I can't be friends with this guy that I'm going to be playing against. I always would come up with things in my head that they thought I was terrible or whatever, like made it up, and I believed it. But these guys have a different outlook on life.”

“For Scottie Scheffler and Xander [Schauffele], the top players in the world, it's really hard to be that good at something and be that nice. You have to have such a killer instinct to be the best in the world at golf or business, and these guys are like the nicest most friendly — Xander is such a laid-back guy, and then you get him out on the golf course, and he's just a killer.”

NBA players in recent years have been criticized for developing friendships on and off the court. That was taboo back in the 1980s. But maybe Bradley is right. As long as the athletes give everything they have inside the ropes, why put yourself in that mental state?

Keegan Bradley put it into perspective perfectly.

“They're going to live a much happier life out here than the guys in the '80s did, than I did.”