United States Senator Richard Blumenthal announced on Monday that he is investigating the merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. Blumenthal is a Connecticut Democrat and serves as the Senate's chairman on the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

Richard Blumenthal requested documentation and information related to the agreement that the PGA Tour and LIV Golf came to, saying that it raises concerns about the Saudi government's involvement. LIV Golf is funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. To Blumenthal, that raises questions. He expressed that fact in his letter to Greg Norman.

“While few details about the agreement are known, PIF's role as an arm of the Saudi government and PGA Tour's sudden and drastic reversal of position concerning LIV Golf raise serious questions regarding the reasons for and terms behind the announced agreement,” Blumenthal said in his announcement.

Those questions raise concerns for Blumenthal, as he noted in his letter to Greg Norman.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“PGA Tour's agreement with PIF regarding LIV Golf raises concerns about the Saudi government's role in influencing this effort and risks posed by a foreign government entity assuming control over a cherished American institution,” Blumenthal said in his announcement.

The new of the merger shocked the golf world when it happened. It was a controversial move for many, including many golfers who remained on the PGA Tour and declined joining LIV Golf. It will be interesting to see what the merger does for the future of the sport, and if anything new is revealed due to this investigation.