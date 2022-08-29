Rory McIlroy shares classy message for Scottie Scheffler after miraculous FedEx Cup title win

Rory McIlroy pulled off an improbable feat to cap the week off with a FedEx Cup title at East Lake Golf Club down in Atlanta Georgia. McIlroy, however, sounded almost apologetic after his victory, believing that Scottie Scheffler deserved to win the championship more than him.

Via Kyle Porter of CBS:

“I think he deserves this maybe more than I deserve it. He played an unbelievable season. … Scottie will have plenty more chances to win FedEx Cups. Hell of a player, hell of a competitor. Even better person. Love his family.”

Scheffler had an amazing season himself. In fact, he started the PGA TOUR Championship at 10 under, thanks to his field-best 4,206 FedEx Cup points. He had four wins during the 2021-22 PGA TOUR season and also made the cut 20 times out of 24 starts. He had 10 top 10s and 17 top 25s and was widely regarded as the no. 1 player during that campaign. Rory McIlroy, on the other hand, was seventh with 2,414 points, so he started the event 4 under.

That meant that Scheffler already had a six-stroke lead over Rory McIlroy before the PGA TOUR Championship even started, but apparently, that was not enough to hold off Rory McIlroy.

Rory McIlroy put on a show in the final round, with a 4-under 66, while Scheffler scored 73. He ended up tied with Sungjae Im for second place. Xander Schauffele and Max Homa round out the top five, as they finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

With his win, Rory McIlroy pockets a scintillating $18 million worth of prize, while Scheffler takes home $5.75 — still a lot of money, but what surely left a lot more on the table.