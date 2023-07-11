In what was among the surprising details that were revealed by the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations during Tuesday's hearing on the proposed agreement between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, golf superstars Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy were planned to have their own LIV Golf teams.

Via Mark Schlabach and Tisha Thompson of ESPN:

PGA Tour officials pushed to oust Greg Norman as the CEO and commissioner of the LIV Golf League during the tour's negotiations with the DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), which proposed that Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy own LIV teams, according to documents released by the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

This can be shocking to the ears of golf fans, especially those who had stood by the side of the PGA Tour during its cold war against the Saudi-backed LIV Golf. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have always been two of the most vocal supporters of the PGA Tour. It's tough for PGA Tour fans to picture the idea of both Woods and McIlroy being faces of LIV Golf teams.

In addition, the documents released by the subcommittee revealed a meeting between McIlroy and PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan in Dubai last year. That meeting hasn't been 100% confirmed and the Northern Irishman also has yet to acknowledge or deny that it happened.

Other bombshells dropped on Tuesday by the hearing include the proposals to take Greg Norman off his LIV Golf CEO post and that a “World Golf Series” be played with the conclusion taking place in Saudi Arabia.