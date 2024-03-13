When you have been competing at a professional level for almost 30 years, it is understandable to get a bit jaded. Constant injury problems can only further temper an athlete's enthusiasm. According to world No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler, that is not the case for Tiger Woods.
The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational winner (also won in 2022) is commending the 15-time major champion on his toughness and composure amid ongoing questions about his health. He called back to the 2020 Masters to provide evidence of Woods' determination.
“He's just so much different than the rest of us,” Scheffler told the media on Tuesday, per Golf Magazine's Dylan Dethier, a couple days before he defends his crown at The Players Championship. “He makes a 10 on No. 12 at Augusta and he birdies five of the last six holes. And it's Sunday, it's completely meaningless to him at that stage of his career…it's just unbelievable to watch.”
“There was never a moment in that round where he wasn't going at it 1000 percent, which I think is a lot easier said than done.”
Scottie Scheffler on what he thinks makes Tiger Woods ‘so much different’ is awesome stuff: pic.twitter.com/uKY9RUl2YE
— Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) March 12, 2024
Will Tiger Woods' health allow him to satisfy his competitive spirit?
Scheffler is referring to Woods' disastrous septuple-bogey on the 10th hole of the final round at the 2020 Masters. He had no chance of even sniffing a top-20 finish at that point but finished strong and somehow was able to tally an under-par score for the tournament. This came after he remarkably seized his fifth Green Jacket the year before, so he could have theoretically just phoned it in after his implosion.
Scottie Scheffler believes the competitive fire burns as bright as ever within Tiger Woods and said what the PGA Tour and television networks have known since 1996– Woods playing is ‘special' for the sport. Scheffler's praise comes after it was announced that Woods will not be competing in the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass this week, presumably a precautionary measure as he continues to manage his back spasms.
Being healthy for the 2024 Masters is obviously a top priority for the legend, as evidenced by the resolve he displayed at the event a few years ago. A tune-up before the mid-April spectacle is probably needed, though, if he hopes to actually contend.
Scheffler should not discount his own resilience. He has tasted Augusta success himself and is a threat to finish on top of the leaderboard almost every Sunday he takes the golf course. Perhaps fans will be treated to a true fusion of generations this year.