Tiger Woods opens up about his ankle.

Tiger Woods is all set to play this Thursday at the 2024 Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades. It will be the golf legend's first official PGA Tour event since withdrawing from the Masters Tournament in 2023 with an ankle issue that later led to surgery.

Woods also said that he is no longer feeling any pain in his surgically repaired ankle, which is good news for him as he looks to get back to action.

“My ankle doesn’t hurt anymore. The bones aren’t rubbing anymore, Tiger Woods said during a press conference on Wednesday.

“Other parts of my body take the brunt of it. My back is fused. I have two different body parts that are now fused. Other parts of the body now have to adapt,” the 15-time major winner added.

Still, it may take Woods' body some time to fully acclimate to the competitive PGA Tour environment.

“How the body feels from day to day, the grind of practicing and getting ready for an event, the overall aging process of it all, that has been the trick of it, and the challenge of it.”

Tiger Woods is ready for the Genesis Invitational

Before the Genesis Invitational, Woods had the chance to play “soft” tournaments last December, which allowed him to gauge his ankle and overall fitness.

“I had two soft events, playing at Hero and the PNC. Trying to get used to the new feels of the body. Those are always going to be the challenge. And the challenge of trying to get Tour-ready, that’s what we’ve been trying to do over the last couple of weeks…making sure I’m physically fit and ready to play this event. … we have our work cut out for us, and I’m looking forward to it,” Woods said.

Woods' body has been through a lot. He has had multiple surgeries, particularly in his back, legs, and ankles. His 2021 car accident nearly cost him not only his career but his life. However, Woods managed to recover from those surgeries and to this day, still dreams of winning more events at the highest level.