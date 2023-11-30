Tiger Woods started strong Thursday at the Hero World Challenge, bringing excitement to the entire golf world

The Hero World Challenge began on Thursday and featured some familiar stars. Tiger Woods participated in the tournament and started strong, per Yahoo Sports.

Tiger Woods through his first 5 holes at the Hero World Challenge: ▪️ 2 birdies

▪️ Tied for 8th on the leaderboard (via @PGATOUR)

pic.twitter.com/cJmUfQ5D6r — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 30, 2023

Two birdies through five holes is certainly a good way to start a round. Woods is hoping to upset the odds and win the Hero World Challenge. Simply playing competitive golf will be more than enough for Woods, who has dealt with various injuries over the years.

Woods' start on Thursday led to plenty of reaction from around the golf world.

Golf world excited for Tiger Woods

🚨☢️🐅 30FT BIRIDE BOMB! Tiger Woods is T3 at the Hero! 😏 @TWlegion pic.twitter.com/9SHrtFQUP7 — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) November 30, 2023

“Tiger Woods had two birdies in his opening five holes. Like he never left!” BETDAQ wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Rumors have been that Tiger has a tonnnn of speed. Outdriving some of the bigger hitters on tour. That 326-yard drive on 1 sure seems to back that up,” Dan Rapaport wrote.

Woods has performed well so far. However, Rapoport revealed what he expects the most important part of Tiger Woods' weekend to be.

“Dead-flat course, warm weather, 5 par 5s. I have no doubt that Tiger will show flashes of brilliance today. But again, it doesn't really matter how he plays today. The walk up 18 on Sunday will tell us more about his future than anything we see today through Saturday,” Rapoport added.

Health is the primary concern. Everyone knows that Woods, who is arguably the best golfer ever, is capable of performing well. Holding up over four days while walking the entire course could prove to be a challenge though.

For now, the golf world will continue to enjoy watching Tiger Woods perform well at the Hero World Challenge.