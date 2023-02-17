Tiger Woods is in a bit of trouble again on social media following a prank gone wrong. On Thursday, the 18-time world golf champion decided to hand driving partner and good friend Justin Thomas a tampon after outdriving him on the ninth hole at the Genesis Invitational. The pair laughed after the incident and it seems that they quickly moved on from what was supposed to be a joke between them.

Here are a couple of photos showing Thomas taking a tampon from Woods as the pair walked off the tee:

Tiger Woods had a gift for Justin Thomas after driving it past him on number nine. (via @GettyImages) pic.twitter.com/HXZEQSAhEU — Rick Gehman (@RickRunGood) February 17, 2023

Social media did not take it lightly, though. The incident went completely viral and it drew quite a slew of mixed reactions from the fans. More than a few folks believed the joke was offensive in that it had sexist undertones. Tiger Woods has caught wind of the backlash and has since decided to apologize for his actions:

“Yeah, it was supposed to be fun and games, but obviously it hasn’t turned out that way,” Tiger said. “If I offended anybody, it was not the case, it was just friends having fun. As I said, if I offended anybody in any way, shape, or form, I’m sorry. It was not intended to be that way. It’s just… We play pranks on one another all the time and virally, I think this did not come across that way. But between us it’s different.”

Tiger Woods apologized for his joke with Justin Thomas at Riviera pic.twitter.com/hqvMT1X5dO — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 17, 2023

Woods seems genuinely apologetic for his actions and he has since apologized to anyone he may have offended with his playful jab. In a way, though, he did sort of defend his actions as well, which might not sit well with the folks who took offense to the joke in the first place.