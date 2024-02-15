Tiger Woods has a lot of hope for Sun Day Red.

Not seeing Tiger Woods wearing the iconic Nike swoosh still looks strange for PGA Tour fans. The golf legend now has TaylorMade's Sun Day Red to thank for all of his apparel when he competes. One aspect of his branding is the iconic TW logo. But, he unveiled why he will no longer keep it in his press conference at The Genesis Pro-Am Invitational.

“I don’t want it back. I’ve moved on. This is a transition in my life. I’ve moved onto Sun Day Red,” were the words that Tiger Woods dropped about his logo with Nike.

The PGA Tour legend had a lot of involvement with TaylorMade to fully be able to represent himself in the apparel. A key component in the branding is “Work hard, think hard, play hard,” or the ‘Rule of Three' as Woods would call it. More than this, Sun Day Red has a very personalized logo that incorporates Woods' success on the course. It was a tiger that had markings to represent his 15 championships in majors. The goal was that it would constantly update if he wins more in the future.

The all-time great PGA Tour legend could not help but be ecstatic about what the coming years have in store for his new brand. He even unveiled what aura they want these products to project.

“We’re looking forward to building a brand that elicits excitement and is transformative,” Woods said.

The PGA Tour legend's falling out with Nike

Time flies fast. The “Hello, world,” campaign that Nike launched with Woods is celebrating its 27th year. One would think that the PGA Tour great was going to stay with Phil Knight. However, the iconic sportswear brand slowed down in developing its golf apparel and technology. This was the start of the end of their relationship.

Woods then competed with various equipment after 2016. He notched a deal with TaylorMade which eventually became the foundation for Sun Day Red. Both entities are not walking out as losers after this split. Woods is excited to have his new brand where he has a say. Nike also still has iconic players on the PGA Tour donning their apparel like Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, and Scottie Scheffler.