Tiger Woods has not been on the PGA Tour as of late, but that is not stopping him from getting involved. He has agreed to join the TOUR Policy Board as a sixth Player Director, reports the PGA Tour.

“I am honored to represent the players of the PGA TOUR. This is a critical point for the TOUR, and the players will do their best to make certain that any changes that are made in TOUR operations are in the best interest of all TOUR stakeholders, including fans, sponsors and players. The players thank Commissioner [Jay] Monahan for agreeing to address our concerns, and we look forward to being at the table with him to make the right decisions for the future of the game that we all love. He has my confidence moving forward with these changes.”

This is the statement from Tiger Woods after it was announced that he would be joining as a Player Director. The TOUR's new Board will include six Player Directors, five Independent Directors and the PGA of America Director.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Woods will be joining Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, Rory McIlroy, and Webb Simpson as the other Player Directors on the board. Commissioner of the PGA Tour Jay Monahan has agreed to support player requests through the Board as the Player Directors attempt to uphold the TOUR's core principles and ask that certain steps be taken immediately.

Going forward, the Player Directors will have full authority to approve or deny any potential changes to the TOUR as part of the Framework Agreement. Overall, it sounds like a good day for the PGA Tour and another milestone in the legacy of Tiger Woods.