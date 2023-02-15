It’s been a while since golf fans saw the legendary Tiger Woods take part in an official PGA Tour event. Well, the wait is about to be over, with Woods about to tee off this week in the 2023 Genesis Invitational which will be held at The Riviera Country Club.

Tiger Woods, however, is still dealing with an ankle issue that could slow him down this week. He even pointed out that it’s more of a problem now for him than his leg.

“As far as the recovery, it’s more my ankle, whether I can recover from day to day,” Tiger Woods opened up on Tuesday during a news conference ahead of the Genesis Invitational, per Mark Schlabach of ESPN. “The leg is better than it was last year, but it’s my ankle. So being able to have it recover from day to day and meanwhile still stress it but have the recovery and also have the strength development at the same time, it’s been an intricate little balance that we’ve had to dance.”

Tiger Woods’ last official PGA TOUR start occurred way back in July of 2022 when he missed the cut in the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews.

Woods isn’t expected to be among the chief contenders at the Genesis Invitational, but all eyes will still be on the 15-time major winner. Last season, Tiger Woods appeared in only three PGA TOUR events, going just 1 of 3, including a T-47 at the Masters Tournament in April. His last PGA TOUR win was at the 2019 ZOZO Invitational.