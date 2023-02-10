Tiger Woods already returned to golf following his frightening car crash. However, he dealt with pain upon his initial return and hasn’t played in a competitive PGA Tour event since summer. Woods has participated in various events over the past couple of months. However, the golfing legend announced Friday that he wants to play in an “actual PGA Tour event,” per Woods’ Twitter.

“I’m ready to play an ACTUAL PGA Tour event next week @thegenesisinv,” Woods wrote on Twitter, referencing the upcoming Genesis Invitational.

It appears that Tiger Woods is set to return to competitive action.

Woods previously shared an update into his future PGA Tour goals. Although his outlook was optimistic, he didn’t ignore his reality.

“My goal is to play the major championships and one or two more,” Woods stated. “Physically that’s all I can do. I don’t have much left in this leg.”

Tiger Woods unquestionably still has the talent to compete in the PGA Tour. Stamina, endurance, and health are completely different issues for him. Walking alone caused him trouble when he originally returned following the car accident. He was even forced to back out of a recent event due to injury.

It will be interesting to see how Tiger Woods performs when he returns to competitive PGA Tour action. His tweet certainly suggests that he will return next week for the Genesis Invitational. His effort during that tournament, assuming he does play, will provide insight into his overall health and future on the PGA Tour.