Tommy Fleetwood turned pro in 2010. Over a decade later, the English golf star is still seeking his first win on the PGA Tour. His search continues after coming up short of that goal again on Sunday, as he finished tied with Rory McIlroy for third in the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship. That being said, Fleetwood still made history — and a whole lot of money, per Justin Ray of The Athletic.

“Tommy Fleetwood: 22nd top-5 finish on the PGA Tour, most of any player on the PGA Tour without a win the last 40 years Fleetwood is the first player in PGA Tour history to surpass $20M in official career earnings without a win. Tommy has 6 wins on the DP World Tour.”

Fleetwood entered the playoffs with official PGA Tour earnings of $18,985,523. He only needed just a little over a million bucks to get over the $20 million mark in his career and that's exactly what he came away with when it was all said and done at TPC Southwind. By finishing tied for third, Fleetwood added $1,160,000 to his bank account and total PGA Tour winnings and became just the first winless player ever in the organization to have at least $20 million in winnings.

The 32-year-old Fleetwood went 16 of 19 in the regular season and the closest he got to a victory was when he finished runner-up in the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, where he got edged out in a dramatic playoff by Nick Taylor.

Fleetwood can win even more money in the second stage of the playoffs, the BMW Championship, which carries a monster purse of $20 million.