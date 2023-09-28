In a recent gathering in the picturesque Cognac region of France, music titans Pharrell Williams and Timbaland engaged in a lively debate that had everyone talking, according to HipHopDX. The occasion was to celebrate Swizz Beatz's birthday, and it turned into a spirited clash of musical genius, not for personal glory, but to credit each other for their exceptional collaborations with rap icon Jay-Z.

The discussion ignited when Pharrell enthusiastically shouted, “‘Dirt Off Your Shoulder’!” – a nod to the 2003 hit from Jay-Z's Black Album, produced by Timbaland. The atmosphere was charged with creative energy as the two maestros exchanged compliments. Timbaland, seemingly overwhelmed by Pharrell's extensive discography, responded, “I gotta think about you, because you’ve done so many.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Timbaland & Pharrell giving each other their flowers at Swizz Beatz birthday party 🤝 https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/7gruWL1k4N — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 22, 2023

The banter continued, with Pharrell playfully accusing Timbaland of simply going through his own catalog of classics. As they tried to outdo each other with their Jay-Z collaborations, the gathering watched in awe.

Pharrell eventually dubbed Timbaland the “king of JAY-Z records,” to which Timbaland, ever humble, replied, “No, Pharrell the prince!” Their mutual admiration was on full display, showcasing the profound respect these two producers have for each other's work.

Adding to the grandeur of the evening was a lavish dinner, courtesy of Hennessy, featuring fresh fish, sushi, and abundant red wine, attended by notable guests including Swizz Beatz and his wife, Alicia Keys.

This exchange of musical accolades between Pharrell and Timbaland is nothing new. They previously expressed their admiration for each other during a panel at Pharrell's Something in the Water festival in 2019, reminiscing about their journey in the music industry and the impact they've had on shaping the sound of their era.