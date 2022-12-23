By XC Enriquez · 7 min read

Phasmophobia received its Major Update v0.8, codenamed Tempest, earlier this week. Here’s everything new with this Phasmophobia Update.

A large update including more features and surprises was also promised in the near future, so keep an eye out for that!

Holiday ’22 Update

Additionally, there is the Phasmophobia 2022 Holiday event ongoing right now until early January. You can earn a Unique Holiday Trophy and an exclusive Holiday ’22 ID card and badge while the event is active.

Learn more about the Holiday ’22 update by clicking the Holiday Sticker on the main menu.

Phasmophobia Tempest Update

Custom Difficulty

The purpose of Custom games is being “redirected,” and developer-publisher Kinetic Games shared their reasons why.

We’d like Custom Difficulty to be primarily used for fun and interesting games, with unique twists, similar to other games with a “Custom games” mode, without the worry of how much you’re getting out of it.

It’s very difficult to balance each option’s rewards to have a corresponding and fair reward multiplier. Because of this, it’s incredibly quick to create games that are potentially much easier or faster than their default difficulty counterparts but give the same or even more rewards, which makes the default modes redundant.

With our analytics and player data, we can see that the large majority of players still play Intermediate and Professional.

Having a set reward per custom option makes them very fragile and limits what we can change for the default difficulties, or any future difficulties we’d like to add to the game.

Lastly, with the large upcoming changes with Progression 2.0, we’d like experience and money to be gained fairly for every player, and try to avoid any cheesy reward tactics if we can.

Hence, rewards from Custom games are being changed, and Custom Difficulty will now have an 80% reduction on the reward multiplier. This should help cement the identity of Custom games as a challenging and fun mode, while the default difficulties remain as the main way to progress your character. The aforementioned promised update will also have something for those who want a regular, harder challenge than Nightmare.

The reward reduction has since been removed on the v0.8.0.3 hotfix, but now have a maximum cap of x15.

Investigation bonuses

To compensate for the changes made to the rewards in Custom games, additional rewards are being added for playing well in the default difficulties to reward players who have a sharp eye for ID-ing ghosts.

Added “Payments” page to the journal

Investigation bonus If you can identify the ghost correctly and escape alive, you will double the money and experience you earn for the primary and secondary objectives you complete during that contract!

Perfect Investigation bonus If you manage to complete the above but additionally; collect the bone, and fill your journal with 3-star photos, you will gain an additional sum of money and experience on top of the Investigation bonus! Secondary objectives have had their rewards reduced to make way for the Investigation bonuses



Ghost Types

Here are all of the adjustments that each ghost type will receive.

All ghosts Hunting ghosts’ model flickers are now synced across all players (which should also help hunt photo reliability)

When hunting, ghosts now affect lights at the same range as equipment, if on the same floor. Raiju – 15m All other ghosts – 10m

Wraith Wraiths have been adjusted to match their journal description better Wraith will never step in a salt pile Updated journal weakness

Obake Obake have finally remembered how to shapeshift! During a hunt, Obake have a 6.66% chance each time it flickers to shapeshift into a different ghost’s form. They will then return back to their original form. This is guaranteed to happen at least once per hunt, so keep your eyes peeled!

Revenant The legendary Revenant has been left behind in the ranks of the new threatening ghosts. So, we’re finally returning some former glory to the speed beast, and adjusting how this ghost hunts, hopefully placing them back on the podium! Instead of slowing down instantly after losing line of sight, Revenant will keep their increased speed until reaching your last known position Their speed will now decrease gradually over 2.7 seconds (0.75m/s) instead of instantly

Goryo As Goryo have a history of disobeying their roaming changes, we’ve finally put an end to the over-exploring ghost Goryo can no longer change favorite room or roam long distances

Hantu Hantu’s secret ability’s visuals have been adjusted Hantu cold breath will now play in any room during hunts if the breaker is off Hantu cold breath visuals have been improved

Yurei Yurei can no longer use their ability when there is no door in its current room



New Additions

The Unity rendering pipeline has been updated to URP, spreading some of the load to GPU usage, increasing CPU performance, and allowing us to access new features!

Fog has returned! Fog will now only be where it makes sense and has received a visual overhaul Locations will start at the same temperature as Clear weather (8-15°C)

Sunrise weather has been added Locations will start with temperatures between 10-18°C

Weather effects have been completely recreated from the ground up Rain and snow have received large performance increases and improved visuals

New graphics options have been added Sky light – For enabling sun or moonlight in each location Screen Space Ambient Occlusion Fog quality FidelityFX 1.0 – AI upscaling for better performance (Only compatible with AMD RX 400 GPUs and newer / Nvidia GTX 10 series GPUs and newer) Anti-Aliasing options – You can now choose between FXAA, SMAA, and MSAA. VR players can only choose MSAA

You can now place crucifixes When placing the crucifix, you can now see the range of its effect on the environment

All post-processing effects have been adjusted and improved

Added a text option for voice recognition. This will show UI for selecting what question to ask on the Spirit Box and Ouija Board

If you swap to a new PC or reinstall windows your save will now revert to your personal cloud backup

Changes

The Smudge Sticks’ burn effect has been improved

The Haunted Mirror’s effects and visibility have been improved

Improved glowstick model and effects

Transparent objects and effects will now receive shadows from lights

Resetting your save file will now wipe your cloud backup

Improved performance on campsite maps

Fingerprints have been moved on Willow doors to be more consistently placed

Radios are now interactable with the breaker off

All players must now be further than 5m from the Ouija board before it breaks, instead of just the person who activated it

The Ouija board will now auto-deactivate when walking outside the map.

Sanity pills no longer disappear when using them. Instead, they now drop on the floor and are no longer useable

Improved all candle wax effects when lit

Improved two hiding spots in Sunny Meadows; one by the restricted area door and in the one restricted wing

Small tent cloth is now translucent

Fixes