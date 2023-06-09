Phil Mickelson has been married to Amy Mickelson since 1996. Phil is an American professional golfer and is considered to be one of the most decorated golfers that the sport has ever seen as he has won 45 events including one Open Championship, two PGA Championships, and three Masters titles. He has spent more than 25 years in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking and over 700 weeks in the top 10. He is also a life member of the PGA Tour.

In 2012, Phil Mickelson was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. In this article, however, we will not be talking about the champion golfer. We are here to talk about Phil Mickelson’s wife, Amy Mickelson.

Phil Mickelson’s wife Amy Mickelson

Phil Mickelson and Amy Mickelson have been married for a long time now, and she has supported Phil in all his endeavors throughout the years. His success has led the couple to amass a net worth of nearly $1 billion. No wonder the Mickelsons decided to upgrade from their $8.1 million mansion in San Diego.

Before we dive deep into the relationship of the Mickelsons, let us learn more about Phil Mickelson’s wife, Amy Mickelson.

Phil Mickelson meets his future wife, Amy Mickelson

Amy McBride was born in 1972. Phil Mickelson met McBride in 1992 when both were students of Arizona State University. During that time, Phil was a senior and Amy was a junior, and she did not know that he was a pro golfer until he told her.

“When he told me he was a pro golfer, I thought he worked in the shop at a golf course,” Amy said.

When they met, Amy was part of the Phoenix Suns’ cheerleading squad. The couple went on their first date on a tennis court, and the rest — as they say — is history.

On November 16, 1996, Phil and Amy tied the knot, and they have been together ever since.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phil Mickelson (@philmickelson)

Amy Mickelson's cancer diagnosis

Despite being considered one of the most beautiful love lives in the sports industry due to the length and strength of their relationship, Phil and Amy also went through their own sets of difficult challenges.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In 2009, Amy Mickelson was diagnosed with breast cancer. This forced Phil to withdraw from the PGA Tour in order to be with his wife and help her through her recovery. During that time, the golfing community was in support of the Mickelson family as they hosted a “Pink Out” wherein the PGA Tour players wore pink during the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial.

After an 11-month battle, Amy Mickelson beat cancer and has had a clean bill of health ever since. To make things even better, Phil won the Masters Tournament on April 11, 2010, with Amy watching on the sidelines. This was his third Masters victory.

This became a big moment in Masters history as it was an emotional win for Phil and the Mickelson family.

“We've been through a lot this year. It means a lot to share some joy together,” Mickelson said at the green jacket ceremony, his voice cracking as he struggled to keep control. “It's been such an incredible week, an emotional week. And to cap it off with a victory is something I can't put into words.”

After her successful battle with breast cancer, Amy has been active and heavily involved in fundraising for breast cancer research.

Phil Mickelson's family

As for their family, Phil and Amy have three children in almost three decades of marriage. Their first child, Amanda Brynn, was born on June 21, 1999. Two years later, Amy gave birth to Sophia Isabel on October 23.

However, when she was giving birth to their first son, Evan Samuel, she went through a complicated experience because an artery in her uterus had ruptured, which resulted in the baby to stop breathing. Nevertheless, the quick action by the doctor and nurses saved both Amy and her son.

Aside from Amy’s involvement in breast cancer research, the couple founded the Phil and Amy Mickelson Foundation in 2004 with the goal of supporting various youth and family initiatives.

“Family is our own number-one priority,” said Phil. “Both Amy and I benefited by being raised in our own strong, loving families and now we’re fortunate and thankful to be in a position to help others strengthen their own family bonds.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phil Mickelson (@philmickelson)

Currently, Amy is the one who’s giving Phil the support that he needs as he has been suffering backlash due to Phil's support of LIV Golf, the Saudi Arabian-backed tour. The PGA Tour suspended Phil in 2022, and he lost many sponsors. Things are looking up now, however, after the PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger.

As of right now, that’s all we know about Phil Mickelson’s wife, Amy Mickelson.