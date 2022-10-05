Philadelphia Eagles: 4 bold predictions for Week 5 vs. Cardinals

With Week 4 of the NFL season in the books, eyes are now looking forward to the next slate of games. This means it is time for some Philadelphia Eagles Week 5 bold predictions. The Eagles will be traveling to Glendale to face the Arizona Cardinals on the road on Sunday, looking to improve to a perfect 5-0 on the year.

Philadelphia is the only remaining undefeated team in the 2022 NFL season. Last week, the Eagles overcame a bad start by scoring 29 unanswered points against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They kept the winning streak alive with a 29-21 win at home.

The great first month of the season is giving Eagles fans hope that the team could finally return to the Super Bowl for the first time since winning it all in the 2017 season. And with good reason. The offense has been electric out of the gates, and the defense has been sharp, too.

With all that in mind, here are four bold predictions for the Eagles as they face the Cardinals on Sunday for a Week 5 clash.

4. Philadelphia’s defense forces at least three turnovers

One of the reasons why the Eagles find themselves at No. 1 in the power rankings is due to their defensive unit. In 2022, the team is in the top 10 of multiple defensive categories. Philadelphia has already forced six fumbles while recovering five. The Eagles have also forced three turnovers on downs and have intercepted six passes, including one in the end zone courtesy of cornerback Darius Slay.

Starting in Week 2, a member of the Eagles’ defense was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for the third straight time. First, it was Slay after he picked off Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins twice. Then in Week 3, defensive end Brandon Graham forced a fumble and had two tackles for loss. Most recently, outside linebacker Haason Reddick earned the honors after registering four solo tackles, two strip-sacks, two fumble recoveries and one tackle for loss against the Jaguars.

With such dominant performances on the defensive side of the ball, fans should expect another one versus Arizona. The defense should force at least three turnovers, with the possibility of another Eagle being named NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

3. Miles Sanders runs for 100+ yards

After a relatively quiet Week 3, Miles Sanders had his best game of the season in Week 4. The running back finished with game-highs in carries (27) and rushing yards (134). He also scored two touchdowns, one of them being in the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 15 points.

The 134 yards on the ground marked a new career-best for the former Penn State Nittany Lion. The 27 carries were also his highest on the season, with the previous high being 17. It shows that despite the success and the team’s quality receivers, Sanders still has a big role in the offense, and it is increasing every game.

The Cardinals have one of the best rushing defenses in the league in 2022. The team only allowed 348 yards throughout four games. Even though it will be a challenge, Sanders should be able to break Arizona’s wall in the defensive line. Expect him to once again run for at least 100 yards.

2. Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown connect for 100+ yards, at least one touchdown

Most of the success from Philadelphia’s perfect start comes thanks to Jalen Hurts’ MVP-caliber season. The quarterback has completed 82 of his 123 passes, a completion rate of 66.7%, for 1,120 yards and a league-leading 9.1 yards per pass attempt. He also has thrown for four touchdowns against two interceptions.

The addition of A.J. Brown has contributed massively towards Hurts’ sudden improvements. After three seasons with the Tennessee Titans, the wideout joined the Eagles in a trade for a 2022 first-round pick. His first month in Philadelphia has been quite solid. Brown has 25 receptions on a 65.8% catch rate for 404 yards and a touchdown. He is averaging 16.2 yards per catch.

Just great stuff Pre and Post snap from Hurts:

-signals to AJ Brown and Devonta Smith to run double slants once he recognizes its zone

-sees 37 follow Devonta and leave AJ one on one

-places ball beautifully away from defender Touchdown. pic.twitter.com/kMs7zx6oZ8 — Aidan Doc🧸 (@AidanDoc_) September 27, 2022

Against the Jaguars in Week 4, Brown finished the game with 95 yards on just five receptions. In his debut, Brown had 155 yards on 10 catches, indicating he and Hurts already have a strong rapport.

The Cardinals have one of the worst passing defenses in the league, allowing 68.4 percent of passes to be completed. Combining the Hurts-Brown efficiency and Arizona’s defense, expect at least 100 yards and a score by the wideout on Sunday.

1. Philadelphia wins by 10+, moves to 5-0

Although some saw the Eagles as a playoff contender, very few predicted the team would be the last one with a perfect record. Now, after a month of NFL football, the Eagles are the only ones still 4-0.

On Sunday, they will be facing the Cardinals, who have been struggling against playoff-caliber teams. In Week 1, they lost 44-21 to the Kansas City Chiefs. In Week 3, the team was not a match for the reigning Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams, losing 20-12.

The only wins by Arizona came against teams that are currently 1-3. Against the Las Vegas Raiders, the victory only came on a fumble recovery for a touchdown in overtime.

All things considered, especially the current situation of both organizations, the bold prediction is that Philadelphia will win by at least 10 points and move to 5-0 in the 2022 season. While Kyler Murray and company should provide some challenge early on, Hurts could once again use his dual-threat abilities to help the Eagles open a comfortable lead.

With a potential 5-0 record, the Eagles should be in a great position for the playoffs and carving their names as real Super Bowl contenders.