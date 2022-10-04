Eagles’ most pleasant surprise through first 4 weeks of 2022 NFL season

If there is one team that is surprising the NFL world in 2022, that is the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are the only 4-0 team remaining in the league and are in good shape for a playoff spot, with their eyes on an NFC East crown and more.

Although the first four opponents for the Eagles are not projected to finish at the top of the standings, those wins are still something to be proud of. Maybe now more than ever, the team has a real shot at returning to the Super Bowl since the title in the 2017 season.

But for Philadelphia to be in the situation it is, there is one clear player who is standing out. While he was under a lot of pressure and expectations prior to the season, he is playing at such a high level that without him, the Eagles would not earn the recognition they deserve.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Since being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, it was clear the organization saw Jalen Hurts as the franchise quarterback. After just his rookie year, the team traded away Pro Bowler Carson Wentz, beginning a new era in Philadelphia.

While Hurts was solid in his first two years, including leading the team to the playoffs in 2021, his early 2022 is a true breakout season. In addition to the 4-0 record, he is putting up great offensive numbers. He has completed 82 of his 123 passes, a completion rate of 66.7%, for 1,120 yards and a league-leading 9.1 yards per pass attempt. He also has thrown for four touchdowns against two interceptions.

Hurts is also showing how effective he is on the ground. On 53 carries, the quarterback has 205 rushing yards plus four more scores, giving him eight total touchdowns so far this season. His dual-threat abilities are getting the NFL’s attention. The league recently named him NFC Offensive Player of Month for September, the first time an Eagle was honored since 2017.

NFC Offensive Player of the Month: @JalenHurts The plays that prove Jalen is HIM💪 pic.twitter.com/dODV9O4BGk — NFL (@NFL) September 30, 2022

His performances are so impressive that he is even receiving some MVP buzz around the league. Most of them came after his dominant showing against the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 2 Monday Night Football victory. He completed 83.9% of his passes for 333 yards and a touchdown with one pick. He also rushed for 57 yards and scored two touchdowns on the ground.

Hurts then followed with another impressive performance, this time versus the Washington Commanders. The quarterback went 22-of-35 for a season-best 340 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. He also gained 20 yards on the ground.

Although fans were expecting a good year from their quarterback, it is unlikely many thought Hurts would be this great. Through four games, the Eagles have achieved more than many predicted at this point of the season. Most of it comes from Hurts’ elite playmaking. His ability to throw the ball and run when open makes him one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the NFL.

If he keeps this level, it would not be a surprise to see his first Pro Bowl selection in the spring and maybe even All-Pro honors. Best-case scenario is MVP. But until then, Hurts still needs to lead Philadelphia to the playoffs. It is still a bit early, but saying the Eagles are contenders is not such a weird thing to hear.

Hurts is by far the most pleasant surprise on Philadelphia’s roster in 2022 so far. He is more impactful and effective than the league thought he could be. At 24 years old, he certainly still has a lot to grow, which is scary to other NFL teams. If Hurts keeps this up, Eagles fans will have a lot to celebrate throughout the next decade.