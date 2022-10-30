Jalen Hurts declares the Eagles’ 7-0 start is only the beginning

Just call Jalen Hurts Commissioner Gordon, as, in Week 8, the Philadelphia Eagles’ QB1 threw up the bat signal and got all of his Batmans going on the way to a perfect 7-0 record – which, in case you didn’t know, is the best mark in the NFL. Philly won the aerial battle 290-156, including a pick by CJ Gardner-Johnson, kept things close on the ground, with Pittsburgh rushing for just 33 more yards than Philly’s finest, and when it came to sacks, it really was no contest, as Philly finished out the game with six versus just three for the Steelers.

Philly went up early 7-0, watched Pittsburgh battle back to seven all, and then the Birds scored a touchdown on their second drive – the second of three to A.J. Brown on the afternoon – that effectively iced out the contest for the remainder of the game, as Mike Tomlin’s team only scored six more points over the final 45 minutes of the game. Other than watching Philly’s sack party, more heroics by Brown, and CJ GJ’s game-clinching interception, fans could have more or less turned off the game at the half and went about their afternoon as they saw fit.

Will Philly ever lose a game again? Sure, eventually, but it didn’t happen in Week 8, and this round of the Battle of Pennsylvania belongs to South Philly’s finest.

When asked about Philadelphia’s 7-0 record after the game, Hurts acknowledged his team’s accomplishment but refused to get too excited about the outcome, as passed along by Josh Tolentino of the Philly Inquirer.

“This is an uphill climb,” Hurts said. “Honestly, I feel like there is no arrival. There’s only the journey. I’ve embraced the journey, I’ll continue to climb.”

Fortunately for Hurts, the forthcoming journey includes three straight games against teams with losing records, the Houston Texans, the Washington Commanders, and the Indianapolis Colts, before they welcome the Green Back Packers to Lincoln Financial Field. All things considered, Philly will probably take that journey 10 times out of 10, which, coincidentally, might be the number of wins they have when Aaron Rodgers comes to town.

Jalen Hurts continues to put his Philadelphia Eagles teammates over in victory.

Elsewhere in his media availability, Hurts was asked how he is able to keep his team winning, to which Hurts refused to take sole responsibility for Philly’s on-field success.

“Not just me individually but by A.J., by Smitty, by Dallas Goedert, by Jason Kelce. You know, by Miles, by Nick Sirianni, you know, by everybody,” Hurts responded. “It takes work, and it’s a grind, and the beautiful thing about this team is we grinded together, we’ve had OTAs, we’ve had training camp, we bonded, we put in so much valuable time together to chase this feeling of achievement and of going out there and playing at a high level.”

“You know, all of these guys do amazing things. I’ve seen DeVonta Smith do crazy things in college. I’ve seen A.J. as a friend, as a fan, take slants 70. I’ve seen Dallas Goedert make the craziest catches in the game and in practice. So when I see them make those plays in the game, or better yet, when I’m playing with them in the game, I’m like, I got my popcorn ready when I throw them the ball. I want to do my job to get them the ball, and then I can be a fan and kind of watch them go to work.”

Wow, spoken like a true Commissioner Gordon – Gary Oldman would be proud.