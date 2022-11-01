Philadelphia sports fans blessed with miracle that has only happened six times before

What a time to be alive and be a Philadelphia sports fan. On Thursday, fans of the city’s pro sports teams will savor an absolute treat as they will be able to watch both a World Series game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros and an NFL showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans.

This sort of sports equinox happens very rarely.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“The Eagles and Texans will meet on Thursday night in Houston while the Phillies and Astros are scheduled to play World Series Game 5 in Philadelphia. ELIAS: It will mark the 7th time a World Series and NFL game take place on the same day, involving the same two metro areas.”

Of course, Houston sports fans will also be excited for that day, but not as much as Philadelphia fans, perhaps. For one, while the Astros are a powerful team that entered the 2022 World Series as the favorites to win the matchup, the Texans are a team that barely coaxes any level of excitement from Houston fans. In addition to that, the 1-5-1 Texans will be up against the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL, with the Eagles bringing a spotless 7-0 2022 resume to the game this Thursday.

In their most recent outing, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles devoured the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8 at home, 35-13, coming off a bye. Meanwhile, the Phillies are fresh off a 5-2 loss in Game 2 of the World Series, though, they successfully stole a win in Houston in Game 1 to ensure at least a split before the series heads to Philadelphia.