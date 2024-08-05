The Philadelphia Phillies' regular season pursuit of excellence continued during Sunday's 6-0 win over the Seattle Mariners. The offense launched four home runs into the seats of T-Mobile Park, which is often a haven for pitchers. It was definitely a haven for Phillies ace Zack Wheeler, who threw eight scoreless innings. Philadelphia first baseman Bryce Harper touched on both Wheeler's excellent start and the offensive explosion that his team underwent against the Mariners in an interview with MLB.com.

“Wheels going out there and being the ace that he is,” Harper stated to reporters. He also talked about the offense's performance as well.

“You guys know how I am, man,” Harper continued. “I just want to be the best I can for this team, this organization as well. Day in and day out. I know when I play better, our team is better. Obviously, it’s not going well for a lot of us right now, but the quicker we can turn that page, the quicker we can keep going knowing we’re still the best team in baseball, knowing we’ve got a great record, knowing that we’ve got all the guys in here that we need, just everything. Right? We’ve just got to keep going.”

As the Phillies continue their postseason push, it's not hard to imagine that the team might make another World Series run this year. After coming up short in the mission to win against the Houston Astros in 2022's Fall Classic, as well as losing to the Arizona Diamondbacks during last season's NL Championship Series, it feels as if Philly has a stronger chance this year.

Bryce Harper, Phillies are loaded with star power

With a veteran roster laden with talent, it feels as if the Phillies have the talent to capture their first World Series trophy since 2008. Many of their stars haven't had the opportunity to hoist the championship trophy, including Harper and Wheeler. So, the hunger to win that trophy still burns, and based on their first-place standing in the NL East (66-45, six games above the second-place Atlanta Braves), the hunger burns quite brightly.

Harper has done his part during the Phillies' season-long grind. The first baseman has played in 96 games for Philadelphia, missing a few games due to injury. Yet, he still leads the team in two of three Triple Crown categories (25 home runs and 69 RBIs), and currently has a .276 batting average. Also, his .914 OPS is also the top mark for the Phillies, and he's swiped five bags on the season. If Harper can continue this pace, then another Fall Classic victory might be in the cards for the City of Brotherly Love's favorite baseball team.