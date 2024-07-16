Bryce Harper plans on being at several more MLB All-Star Games before he hangs up his cleats. Like so many others around baseball, the Philadelphia Phillies star wants to see a change to the jersey protocol for baseball's premier midseason event. He'd like to wear his team's uniform again in the Midsummer Classic before his time as one of the best players in the league is over.

For the fourth season in a row, players are wearing league-specific uniforms during the MLB All-Star Game. This year's uniforms are made by Nike, and we all know how well their jerseys are holding up this season. It's yet another reason why players are yearning for the days when All-Stars wore their team's respective uniforms during the game.

For much of the All-Star Game's history, each team has worn MLB uniforms rather than American and National League. Some current All-Stars, Harper included, once proudly donned their team's uniform during the exhibition.

“If we could change back to that, I think it would be really cool,” Harper said, per Bill Shaikin.

Major League Baseball is at least listening to the outcry from fans and players to make the switch back. Commissioner Rob Manfred said he and the league are “aware of the sentiment” for individual team uniforms at the All-Star Game, per Evan Grant.

For now, we won't see Bryce Harper or any of his teammates in a Phillies uniform nor will fans see any of the other iconic MLB jerseys they've come to love. It's only a matter of time before the league reverts to the correct decision.

Phillies represented well at All-Star Game

No team is sending more players to the All-Star Game than the Phillies. Seven Phils, including three starters, initially made the National League roster. Starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez soon followed as a replacement, giving Philadelphia a joint MLB record eight All-Stars in one season.

Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and Alec Bohm are all in the starting lineup for the NL, while four Phillies pitchers could potentially feature (Ranger Suarez will not play).

The Phillies have star players and are already on the map, but 2024 is turning into Philly's year after Bohm's performance at the Home Run Derby Monday night. A heavy underdog, Bohm slugged 21 homers in the first round to take the top seed in the semifinals. He was one home run away from a finals appearance but ran out of steam, losing to the eventual champion Teoscar Hernandez.

The MLB All-Star Game is another opportunity for the Phillies to showcase their talent. Harper usually rises to the occasion, although the two-time MVP is 2-for-11 in six All-Star Game appearances. If he doesn’t do anything, Turner and Bohm can make up for it.

Pitching-wise, Zack Wheeler is always a joy to watch, while Jeff Hoffman and Matt Strahm could be difference-makers for the NL late in the game. All told, there's a pretty good chance a Phillies player comes away with the game's MVP award.

It will be exciting for Phillies fans to see their favorite players on the big stage, but getting through the game healthy is the priority. Once the regular season resumes on Friday, the Phillies want to come out in full force. Staying healthy will help them do so and a good showing by their players in the All-Star Game will instill confidence in the group.