The Philadelphia Phillies took on the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto on Wednesday night and the Phillies left with a 9-4 victory. The game took place on the first day of the Little League World Series from Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Little League teams from all over the world come to compete for the ultimate championship in Williamsport every August, and Phillies' star Bryce Harper was asked about the LLWS and how it can help grow the game of baseball after Wednesday's victory.

“I think it's pretty cool being able to play in different areas, different countries, and I think the next one we were all talking about would be a Hall of Fame game,” Bryce Harper said, according to a tweet from Alex Coffey. “We think that would be pretty cool. On Hall of Fame weekend. Build up Doubleday Field a little bit. It's a smaller park.”

Certainly an intriguing take from Harper. More and more games like the one Harper is suggesting have been introduced to the game in recent years. For example the Field of Dreams game and the Little League Classic from Williamsport that will feature the Phillies and the Washington Nationals on Sunday. Fans seem to enjoy games like this, and Harper is hoping for the next one to come to Cooperstown.

“I grew up playing in Cooperstown, Cooperstown Dreams Park,” Harper said. “It was kind of like the travel ball place to go, kind of like Williamsport. It was a little bit of a different level. But it's pretty cool. They do 12 weeks and 100 teams come in each week, and that was kind of our 12-year-old summer. I played there five times, and being able to do that during the summer time was a lot of fun for all of us. Hopefully we can go to Cooperstown.”

That would be pretty cool for Harper to go from playing in Cooperstown as a kid to doing it again when he's in the pros. We'll see if Harper's suggestion ever comes to light.