The Philadelphia Phillies are a very good team. They're 65-54 with a healthy but not spectacular +33 run differential. Their record would have them leading two of the six divisions across the MLB, but fate having them stay in the same division as the Atlanta Braves, who they trail in the NL East by a whopping 11 games, has the Phillies chasing a wild card spot. Fortunately for them, they're in the catbird spot for a home game in the Wild Card round; they lead the San Francisco Giants by three games for the first wild card spot. But for a team who just made the World Series a year ago, they don't want to just make a wild card appearance. They want to go deep in the postseason.

To do so, they have to improve their hitting. Their pitching has been fine. The Phillies rank tenth in the MLB in ERA (3.97), eighth in WHIP (1.24), tenth in opponent batting average (.241), seventh in quality starts (53), and are tied for tenth in saves. Michael Lorenzen, the Phillies' marquee trade deadline acquisition, just pitched a no-hitter.

The Phillies are so deep with pitching they've unleashed a six-man pitching rotation to keep arms fresh for the postseason. Their offense, however, could use some improvement. Not that the Phillies offense is bad; they're either inside the top ten or just outside of the top ten in most hitting metrics. But they're not in the top five of any. A right-handed power bat was something the Phillies tried to find on the trade market, but that never materialized. The Phillies could still find that type of bat in the free-agent market though. Since that's something the Phillies tried to find on the trade market, signing one is one of a few moves they could make to add to their roster before the postseason begins.

1) Sign Wil Myers

Wil Myers' stint with the Cincinnati Reds did not go so well for him. He posted hitting splits of .189/.257/.283/.541 before getting waived by the club. Myers struggled to begin the 2023 campaign but he can still provide some pop the Phillies could use. Myers posted hitting splits of .288/.353/.606/.959 back in 2020. That wasn't an eternity ago. He's still 32 years old. Myers isn't likely to regain the juice he had back in 2020 but he was solid in 2021 and 2022 as well. He's got experience and pedigree. He probably wouldn't need to play every day but can step up as a pinch hitter in the wake of an injury if need be. If the Phillies wanted a righty bat with some pop, kicking the can on Myers can't hurt.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

2) Activate Christian Pache and Brandon Marsh off the Injured List

Cristian Pache is not a power bat. In 570 career minor league games, he hit only 37 home runs. But he was in the midst of a breakout season for the Phillies this season before getting hurt. In 32 games, Pache posted hitting splits of .327/.365/.592/.957, all better than his career hitting splits in the minor leagues. Those numbers are far and away better than anything he has done in the MLB up until this season.

Pache doesn't bring a ton of power but has been awesome in his breakout season at the plate as well as in the field. The Phillies are light in the outfield without him or Brandon Marsh and with Bryce Harper moving to first base. Marsh himself has had a solid season, posting .281/.367/.460/.827 hitting splits this season as well. Getting even one but ideally, both back in time to get back in a rhythm before the postseason should act as a de facto trade deadline acquisition for the Phillies.

Moving Forward

The Phillies made the World Series last season. They want to make it there again. They bolstered an already tough pitching staff but didn't do much to improve their hitting. Maybe a flier like Wil Myers could help them. Perhaps all they need is to get all their horses back like Cristian Pache and Brandon Marsh. Hopefully, they get some reinforcements soon so they can not only get into the playoffs but make noise again when they get there.