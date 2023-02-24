Fresh off of a World Series run, the Philadelphia Phillies are awaiting the return to the field of their biggest postseason hero, Bryce Harper. He gutted through an elbow injury to be one of the most clutch hitters for the National League champions but is now working his way back from Tommy John surgery.

Right now, Harper is working on his own while the team goes through Spring Training. But he will soon be heading south to work with his squad. Dave Dombrowski said that Harper is expected to report to the Phillies in Clearwater, Florida on March 8th or 9th, according to Steve Megargee of the Associated Press. Philadelphia’s president of baseball operations is happy where the two-time MVP is with his rehab.

“He’s doing great from the recovery perspective,” Dombrowski said, via AP. “In his progress, doctors are happy where he is.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While Bryce Harper recovers, the Phillies are planning to have Edmundo Sosa play the outfield. Harper eventually does want to make it back to right field but in the meantime will be focusing on just returning to the lineup as a designated hitter.

Harper’s arrival and injury rehab is one of the main Spring Training storylines for the Phillies along with the impressive showing from top prospect Andrew Painter, a teenage pitcher who could crack the rotation. Philadelphia has the depth and even more star power with Trea Turner to be an elite club in 2023. When Harper returns, they will be one of the most feared teams in baseball.