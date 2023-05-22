Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Philadelphia Phillies are struggling immensely early on after making the World Series last fall and unfortunately, that includes marquee signing Trea Turner. The former Los Angeles Dodgers signed a massive 11-year, $300 million deal in the winter, with the hope he’d help the Phils finally win a ring.

But, Turner is hitting a disappointing .257 with just four homers in 45 games while striking out 55 times. If you’re asking Phillies president Dave Dombrowski though, he believes the shortstop will break out sooner rather than later.

Via The Philadelphia Inquirer:

“I do think he will do much better as the year goes on,” Dombrowski said. “I’ll be absolutely shocked if he doesn’t. And I think the baseball world will be shocked if he doesn’t.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That’s the facts. No one would’ve expected Trea Turner to be this poor offensively. I mean, we’re talking about one of the most electrifying position players in the game who never hit below .270 in a single season, aside from a short stint in the Majors in 2015 before becoming a full-time big leaguer.

For what it’s worth, Turner actually slugged six homers in the World Baseball Classic alone yet only has four long balls this year. Very unlike him. Philadelphia currently sits at 22-24, seven games behind the first place Atlanta Braves in the National League East.

While down seasons are certainly a thing, it’s only a matter of time until Turner starts to figure it out at the plate. After all, he is a career .299 hitter. Turner is far too good to keep underperforming.