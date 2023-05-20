Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Philadelphia Phillies reportedly claimed RHP Dylan Covey off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers, per Bob Nightengale.

Philadelphia entered 2023 with sky high expectations. Instead, they are currently under .500 and in need of pitching depth. Their starting rotation especially needs answers, with only four reliable arms available at the moment. Their bullpen has also dealt with uncertainty and injuries. Covey won’t fix Philadelphia’s problems, but he can help.

Covey, 31, made his MLB debut in 2017 with the Chicago White Sox. He appeared in 18 games, ultimately starting 12 and pitching to the tune of a 7.71 ERA. He continued to start some games and come out of the bullpen in others for Chicago over the next two years, never posting an ERA below 5.18. In 2020, Covey found himself with the Boston Red Sox, posting a 7.07 ERA across eight games pitched.

He hadn’t re-appeared in an MLB game until this season, when he recently made his 2023 debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Covey surrendered two earned runs over four innings before being placed on waivers and claimed by the Phillies.

It will be intriguing to see how Philadelphia utilizes him. They need a pitcher to step up and help them out. Perhaps Covey can answer the call. His track record doesn’t exactly inspire confidence, but he will be able to eat some innings out of the bullpen and potentially even make some starts if necessary. This is a low-risk move for Philadelphia that could pan out in the long run.

The Phillies will try to start playing a better brand of baseball versus the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at home.