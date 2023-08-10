There was magic in the air at Citizens Bank Park Wednesday night during the Philadelphia Phillies' 7-0 win over the Washington Nationals. In a game where a 28-year-old rookie hit a home run in his first major league at-bat and Nick Castellanos hit his 199th and 200th career home runs, the biggest story was the no-hitter thrown by Phillies starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen.

Lorenzen had five strikeouts in his no-no, with the other 22 coming from the Phillies' defense behind him. Nine of those 22 outs were recorded by rookie outfielder Johan Rojas. Those nine putouts are the most by an outfielder in an MLB no-hitter since 1900, according to Elias Sports. Rojas made the final out of Wednesday's game.

Rojas made his major league debut with the Phillies on July 15 and has since become a huge part of the Phillies' plans for the rest of the season. With Brandon Marsh down with an injury, Rojas will get the bulk of playing time in centerfield for Philly.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

He's more than earned it with his performance across the first 20 games of his career. Rojas has a .321 batting average in 53 at-bats, adding nine RBIs and five stolen bases. He's also displayed some spectacular defense, as was evident during his flawless outing during the no-hitter.

Though the game will go into the record books as Michael Lorenzen's no-hitter, it was truly a full team effort by the Phillies on a historic night of baseball in South Philly. Things are looking up in the City of Brotherly Love.