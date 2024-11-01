The Los Angeles Angels started the offseason with a bang, landing Jorge Soler in a trade with the Atlanta Braves. This time around, the Angels swung a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Los Angeles has acquired utility man Scott Kingery from Philadelphia for cash considerations, the team announced.

Kingery has spent his entire five-year MLB career with the Phillies, appearing in 325 games. He has hit .229 with 30 home runs, 96 RBI and 25 stolen bases. However, Kingery hasn’t played in the major leagues since 2022. He battled through a shoulder injury before being stationed at Triple-A full-time. Kingery spent the entire 2023 campaign there before eventually getting his option declined. But due to a loophole in his contract, Kingery remained in the Phillies’ minor league system during the 2024 campaign.

There, he hit .268 with 25 home runs, 67 RBI and 25 stolen bases. While he will be a bit of a reclamation project at the major league level, he proved he can construct a 20/20 season. Back in 2019 he had 19 home runs and 15 stolen bases for the Phillies. Philadelphia traded him away for cash considerations, so it’s not like Kingery will immediately become a star. But as a lottery ticket gamble, this is a low-risk move for the Angels.

Outside of his bat, Scott Kingery offers the Angels plenty of defensive versatility. While he is natural shortstop, Kingery has experience at second base and in the outfield. Assuming he can adjust to major league pitching, Kingery allows the Angels to be a bit more flexible with their lineup.

However, it’s still too early in the offseason to predict any Opening Day rosters. The Angels have been loading up on offense, hoping to find a spark. The Phillies simply recouped some cash for a player there were otherwise fine with losing. Kingery will now get a second lease of his MLB life playing for a team that could certainly use some help.