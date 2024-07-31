The New York Yankees have won their fourth straight game after outlasting the Philadelphia Phillies, 7-6, on Tuesday night. After the brutal loss, Phillies manager Rob Thomson offered a reality check to his pitchers. This loss was the Phillies' second in a row to the Yankees. They had given up the first game, 14-4, in the three-game season series with the Yankees on a historic night from outfielder Juan Soto.

Rob Thomson comments on pitching

“Pitchers are walking more people, bats have gone silent, but that will change,” Thomson said after the game, commenting on the Phillies' struggles in giving away three-run leads in recent games.

Jazz Chisholm, Jr. starred in the Yankees victory, notching his second straight game with two home runs. He also had five RBIs to help the team walk off the field with the victory. In the first inning, Chisholm had an RBI grounder, then he hit a homer in the sixth inning off Aaron Nola. Then, in the seventh, Chisholm also scored a three-run homer off Matt Strahm that gave the Yankees a 5-4 lead.

This performance also writes Jazz Chisholm's name on the Yankees' record books. Chisholm is now one of only three Yankees, with Dave Kingman and Eric Hinske, to hit three homers in their first three games with the club.

In 2016, Chisholm also became one of two players, with Trevor Story, who hit four homers in their first three games with an MLB team.

Yankees vs Phillies

The Phillies managed to tie the game thanks to Josh Rojas scoring a run off a wild pitch from Clay Holmes. Alex Verdugo gave the Yankees the lead back after hitting a sacrifice fly in the 11th, but Austin Hays tied the game again with an RBI single in the second half.

Gleyber Torres hit another sacrifice fly for the Yankees in the 12th inning off Orion Kerkering, giving the Yankees the lead. Afterward, Michael Tonkin walked up to the mound for his second inning of relief and struck out two Phillies in a perfect inning, sealing the game.

This defeat hands the Phillies their third three-game losing streak in the 2024 season. They have also lost 10 out of 14 games.

Meanwhile, the Yankees are surging after posting a 10-23 record for a good stretch. They have won four games in a row since June 9 to 12. Likewise, this is only their second series win after sweeping the San Francisco Giants and the Minnesota Twins from May 31 to June 6.

Despite the defeat, though, the Phillies remain on top of the National League East, with a record of 65-42. Meanwhile, this win secures the Yankees' position at second place in the American League East, holding a record of 64-45.