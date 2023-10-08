The Philadelphia Phillies will try and go back home with a 2-0 series lead as they face the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of the National League Division Series. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Phillies-Braves Game 2 prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Phillies blanked the Braves 3-0 in Game 1 of the NLDS. Initially, it was scoreless through the first three innings. But the Phillies struck in the fourth inning when Bryson Stott singled to left to put the Phillies on the board. Later, the Phillies struck again in the sixth inning when Bryce Harper blasted a shot to deep right field for a solo home run to make it 2-0. The Phillies added their final run in the eighth when J.T. Realmuto reached on catcher's interference, which caused Trea Turner to score.

Ranger Suarez only lasted 3 2/3 innings while allowing just one hit and walking four as the Phillies were quick to yank him with two runners on base. Ultimately, the bullpen tossed 5 1/3 shutout innings while allowing just four hits. Craig Kimbrel put the finishing touches on this game with a 1-2-3 ninth inning. Meanwhile, Spencer Strider was brilliant for the Braves, tossing seven innings while allowing two runs, one earned, on five hits while striking out eight.

Both teams struggled to get runners home. Coincidentally, the Phillies and Braves both left seven runners stranded. Both will look to drive them home in Game 2, with each team needing a win.

Zack Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies in Game 2 and is 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA. Additionally, he is 2-3 with a 2.55 ERA and 41 strikeouts through his playoff career. Max Fried goes for the Braves. Ultimately, he is 2-4 with a 4.43 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 18 career appearances.

The Phillies took Game 1 last season when they played the Braves in the NLDS. Then, the Braves took Game 2. Will history repeat itself?

Here are the Phillies-Braves Game 2 MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Playoffs Odds: Phillies-Braves Game 2 Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-162)

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+134)

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How To Watch Phillies vs. Braves Game 2

Time: 6:08 PM ET/3:08 PMPT

TV: TBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies managed to steal Game 1 and cover the spread despite the offense not doing much of anything. Now, they hope to do a little more on the basepaths and at the plate for the second game.

It starts with leadoff hitter Kyle Schwarber, who managed to go 1 for 5 in Game 1. Then, Turner will get his chance after going 1 for 4 with a run and two stolen bases. Harper went 2 for 2 with one home run, one RBI, and two runs and hopes to replicate his performance for the second game. Unfortunately, Alec Bohm went 0 for 4 in Game 1 and looks to redeem himself.

Stott went 2 for 3 with an RBI in Game 1. Now, he hopes to stay hot. Realmuto went 1 for 2 with an RBI, while Nick Castellanos went 0 for 4. Furthermore, the bottom of the lineup just could not get it done as Brandon Marsh went 0 for 3 and Johan Rojas went 0 for 4.

The bullpen worked a lot in Game 1. Now, we will see how much it took out of them and whether they can still produce. Can the Phillies get a longer game out of Wheeler to give their bullpen arms fresh?

The Phillies will cover the spread if their bats can awaken. Then, they need good pitching against the best-hitting team in the majors.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The Braves need to find their offense quickly. Sadly, everything went missing in the first game. The Braves had golden opportunities to score in both the fourth and fifth innings. Yet, they could not drive in any runs in either scenario.

Ronald Acuna went 0 for 3 at the top of the lineup. Meanwhile, Austin Riley and Matt Olson both went 1 for 4. Ozzie Albies went 1 for 3, while Marcell Ozuna went 0 for 3. Michael Harris went 0 for 4, while Orlando Arcia went 1 for 4. The bottom of the lineup combined to go 1 for 6.

The bullpen did a mediocre job, ultimately giving up a run over two innings. Therefore, they need to do better in late-game situations to keep their team alive when it matters the most.

The Braves will cover the spread if their bats remember how good they are and start hitting the baseball. Then, the pitching needs to avoid making mistakes against a tough Philadelphia lineup.

Final Phillies-Braves Game 2 Prediction & Pick

History will repeat itself as the Braves come back strong after a Game 1 loss. Therefore, expect Atlanta to come out firing as they cover the spread in Game 2.

Final Phillies-Braves Game 2 Prediction & Pick: