Gavin Stone will be on the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers as they face the Philadelphia Phillis. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Dodgers prediction and pick.

Phillies-Dodgers Projected Starters

Tyler Phillips vs. Gavin Stone

Tyler Phillips (3-1) with a 4.39 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP

Last Start: Phillips went just 1.2 innings in his last start, giving up five hits, three walks, and three runs.

2024 Road Splits: Phillips has made three road appearances and two starts on the road. He is 1-1 with a 6.94 ERA and a .261 opponent batting average.

Gavin Stone (9-5) with a 3.63 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP

Last Start: Stone went four innings in his last start, giving up eight hits, a walk, and two home runs. Five runs were scored as Stone took the loss.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Dodgers Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: +120

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 9 (-106)

Under: 9 (-114)

How to Watch Phillies vs. Dodgers

Time: 10:10 PM ET/ 7:10 PM PT

TV: MLBNetwork/NBCSP/SNLA

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Phillies are tied for seventh in runs scored, while sitting sixth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging. Alec Bohm has led the way this year. He is hitting .295 this year with a .351 on-base percentage. He has 12 home runs and 78 RBIs while scoring 50 runs this year. Meanwhile, Bryce Harper is slugging well. He is hitting .276 on the year with a .369 on-base percentage. Harper has 25 home runs, 69 RBIS and 62 runs scored this year. Kyle Schwarber has also been great this year. He is hitting .251 with a .364 on-base percentage. Schwarber has 23 home runs, 64 RBIs, and has scored 75 times on the year.

Alec Bohm has also been hot in the last week. He is hitting .296 in the last week with a home run, seven RBIs and five runs scored. Austin Hays has been solid since being acquired in a trade. He is hitting .286 in the last week with a home run and four RBIs. Further, he has scored three times. Kyle Schwarber continues to score plenty of runs. He is hitting .318 in the last week with a .500 on-base percentage. He has a home run ann and RBI while scoring six times in the last week.

Current Phillies have 39 career at-bats against Gavin Stone. They have hit well against him, hitting .410 with a .439 on-base percentage. All nine players who have faced Stone have a hit against him. Also, seven of the nine players have an RBI against Stone. Further, Kyle Schwarber is one for six with a home run. Alex Bohm, Nick Castellanos, Bryce Harper, and Brandon Marshall have two hits, with a double. Further, Bohm and Castellanos have driven in runs.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers are fourth in the majors in runs scored while sitting tenth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging. Shohei Ohtani has led the way this year. He is hitting .309 on the year with 34 home runs and 81 RBIs. Further, he has scored 86 runs this year. Ohtani has also stolen 32 bases this season. Teoscar Hernandez has also been solid this year. He is hitting .267 on the year with a .332 on-base percentage. He has 24 home runs and 73 RBIs while scoring 58 times. Rounding out the top bats of the year with Freddie Freeman. Freeman is hitting .287 this year with a .393 on-base percentage. Freeman has 16 home runs, 67 RBIs, and 63 runs scored on the season.

In the last week, Shohei Ohtani has been solid, although he is not hitting great. He is hitting just .208 in the last week but has two home runs and five RBIs. He has also stolen five bases and scored four times. Teoscar Hernandez has also been solid. He is hitting .304 in the last week with a .360 on-base percentage. Hernandez has two home runs and four RBIs while scoring five times. Finally, Gavin Lux has been solid. He is hitting .350 in the last week with four RBIs and two runs scored.

Final Phillies-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

Gavin Stone has struggled as of late. He has given up four or more runs in four of his last five starts. Further, Stone pitched less than five innings in three of those starts. Stone has also given up six or more hits in each of his last five starts. Tyler Phillips is also coming off a horrid start and has struggled on the road. With the way these two offensive units play, the best play in this one is on the total. Take the Over.

Final Phillies-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Over 9 (-106)