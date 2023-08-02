The Philadelphia Phillies will try and take a third straight game against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday. We are in South Florida, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Phillies-Marlins prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Phillies defeated the Marlins 3-1 on Tuesday. Now, they have a chance to take another game from their divisional rivals. It started well for the Marlins as Avisail Garcoa clapped a double to right field to give the Marlins a 1-0 lead. Significantly, it remained 1-0 for the next seven innings as Sandy Alcantara had his best game by tossing eight shutout innings while allowing four hits.

David Robertson came in to close the game. However, he walked Kyle Schwarber to start the trouble. But he struck out Alec Bohm swinging. Unfortunately, he made a mistake as Bryce Harper doubled to left-center field to tie the game. Robertson made another error as Nick Castellanos blasted his pitch to deep left-center field for a two-run bomb to give the Phillies a 3-1 lead. Finally, Seranthony Dominguez came into the game for the Phillies to finish things with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Zack Wheeler will make the start today and comes in with an 8-5 record and a 3.74 ERA. Recently, he went 6 2/3 innings while allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out 11 in a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Wheeler has tossed four straight games of six-or-more innings. Meanwhile, Johnny Cueto will start for the Marlins and comes in with an 0-2 record and a 5.06 ERA. Cueto tossed six innings in his last start while allowing four earned runs on four hits in a loss to the Detroit Tigers.

The Phillies are 58-49 and currently second in the NL East. Also, they currently are holding onto the second wildcard spot in the NL. The Marlins are 57-51 and currently third in the NL East. Additionally, they are one game behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the final wildcard spot in the NL.

Here are the Phillies-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Marlins Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+140)

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-170)

Over: 7.5 (+100)

Under: 7.5 (-122)

How To Watch Phillies vs. Marlins

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Stream: MLB TV and MLB Extra Innings

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 6:41 PM ET/3:41 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies did not do much on offense on Tuesday. However, the offense still comes into the game ranking 10th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, 17th in runs, 21st in home runs, and 14th in slugging percentage. Ultimately, they have players that can do damage.

Kyle Schwarber is batting .184 with 27 home runs, 65 RBIs, and 62 runs. Significantly, he has gone three straight games without an RBI. Bryce Harper is hitting .292 with five home runs, 32 RBIs, and 44 runs. Additionally, he went 2 for 4 last night and is 3 for 9 in the series. Castellanos is batting .273 with 15 home runs, 62 RBIs, and 53 runs. Moreover, he is 2 for 9 in the series. Trea Turner is hitting .240 with 10 home runs, 34 RBIs, and 58 runs. However, he is just 1 for 8 in the series.

The Phillies will cover the spread if they can produce more than three runs today. Likewise, they need another strong performance from Wheeler.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

The Marlins had some golden opportunities to score on Tuesday. However, things went wrong both times. Their first chance came in the first inning when they loaded the bases with one out. Sadly, they could not get a run across. They had another chance in the seventh when they loaded the bases with one out. Consequently, Garcia popped out, and Jesus Sanchez flew out. The Marlins have an inconsistent offense. Furthermore, they rank third in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, 26th in runs, 28th in home runs, and 21st in slugging percentage. They have some players that can produce at the plate.

Luis Arraez is batting .381 with three home runs, 51 RBIs, and 44 runs. Ultimately, he is 5 for 9 in the series. Jorge Soler is hitting .243 with 25 home runs, 56 RBIs, and 57 runs. Moreover, he is 3 for 9 in the series with two RBIs. Bryan De La Cruz is batting .268 with 14 home runs, 57 RBIs, and 45 runs. Likewise, he is 2 for 7 in the series. Garcia is hitting .271 with three home runs, 10 RBIs, and seven runs. Moreover, he is 4 for 8 in the series.

The Marlins will cover the spread if they can generate some offense. Also, they need Cueto to have a good game.

Final Phillies-Marlins Prediction & Pick

Wheeler is the key here. Therefore, expect him to have a good game and lead the Phillies to a good victory over the Marlins.

Final Phillies-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+140)