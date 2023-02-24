There is no other way to celebrate Pokemon Day 2023 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet than to feature the very Pokemon that appears on this year’s National Pokemon Day celebration, Pikachu! Pikachu finally gets his time in the latest Pokemon Tera Raid Battle and will run for a limited time only. This latest Pokemon Tera Raid Battle will feature a 7 Star Water Tera Type Pikachu.

Pika Power in the Pokemon Tera Raid Battle

Running today until February 27 (which is Pokemon Day 2023), feel the Pika Power in this Pokemon Tera Raid Battle and will be a 7 Star with a Water Tera type with drops ranging from:

Exp. Candy L

Exp. Candy XL

Calcium

Water Tera Shard

Water Tera Shard Host

TM123

Ability Patch

Rare Candy

Star Piece

Comet Shard

Nugget

Quiet Mint

PP Up

Bottle Cap

Ability Capsule

For this event, Pikachu’s moveset will be:

Thunder

Surf

Play Rough

Iron Tail

Possibility of wielding Rain Dance

Remember that you may enter the event numerous times but can only catch the featured Pokemon in the Tera Raid Battle once. Make sure that you enter as much as you can to reap the rewards and drops that the event will provide. For this particular Tera Raid Battle, make sure to utilize Grass Pokemon as this type is strong against Electric and Water type Pokemon. Given that Pikachu will be terastalizing to Water type, having this advantage would be great to take down this 7 Star Pikachu with the Mightiest Mark.

Flying Tera Type Pikachu Still Available

Other than the Water Tera Type Pikachu that is currently happening, we still have the Flying Tera Type Pikachu still available for everyone to get via the Mystery Gift feature. This particular Pikachu you can claim will be at Level 5 has the following moves:

Fly

Tail Whip

Thunder Shock

Quick Attack

Its Nature will be random and has the Ability of Static. Again, this Flying Tera Type Pikachu is free, all you have to do is to access the Mystery Gift feature in-game and receive the Pokemon for free.

Of course, more on the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything Pokemon on ClutchPoints Gaming! Make sure to check in from time to time!

Best of luck, Trainers!