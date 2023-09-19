The Pittsburgh Pirates are on the road to take on the Chicago Cubs for the final series of the season between these two teams. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Pirates-Cubs prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Pirates have lost nine of the 10 games played against the Cubs this season. In those games, the Pirates are batting just .189. The have only 20 extra base hits, and 27 total runs scored in the 10 games played. Ke'Bryan Hayes and Connor Joe lead the team with 10 hits each. Hayes has a home run, but Jack Suwinski leads the team with two long balls against the Cubs. On the mound, the Pirates have a 6.75 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, and 7.9 K/9 against Chicago. Three of their 10 starts have been quality.

The Cubs are batting .285 against the Pirates this season. They have 101 hits, 33 extra base hits, and 74 runs scored in the 10 games played. Ian Happ leads the team with 14 hits, including five doubles, two triples, and two home runs. Seiya Suzuki also has 14 hits, and six of those are doubles. In the 10 games, the Cubs have an OPS of .801. On the mound, the Cubs have a 2.20 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and 8.6 K/9. Six of their 10 starts have been quality.

The Pirates are currently undecided on their starting pitcher for the game. The Cubs will give the ball to Javier Assad.

Here are the Pirates-Cubs MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Cubs Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-128)

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+106)

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How To Watch Pirates vs. Cubs

TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh, Maquee Sports Network

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

Although the Pirates are undecided on their pitcher, they will need to rely on their offense. Luckily they are playing at Wrigley Field. This is lucky because Assad is worse when pitching at home. His ERA is more than one full run worse, and he allows opponents to hit for a better average, and hit more home runs off him when pitching at Wrigley. Wrigley also tends to be a little more hitter friendly. If the Pirates can get to Assad in a stadium that he does not pitch too well in, they will cover the spread.

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

Assad has been a bright spot in the Cubs rotation this season. He was brilliant in the bullpen, but he has proved he can really flourish as a starting pitcher. One way he proved that was his last start against the Pirates this season. He went seven innings, allowed just one run on three hits, and struck out seven in the win back in August. He had a lot of success in that game, and it is no surprise. The Pirates have not been hitting the ball well, so Assad took full advantage of that. If he can have a similar start in this game, the Cubs will cover the spread.

Final Pirates-Cubs Prediction & Pick

The Cubs have been able to absolutely crush the Pirates this season. I do not expect that to change in this game. I am going to take the Cubs to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Pirates-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Cubs -1.5 (+106), Under 9 (-110)