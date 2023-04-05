Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds is off to a start that puts in him rarefied air. Reynolds is just the third Pirates player since 1960 to hit four home runs in the first five games of the season. Long-time major leaguer Reggie Sanders accomplished the feat for Pittsburgh in 2003, and Pirates legend Willie Stargell hit four homers in the first five games of the 1971 campaign.

If Bryan Reynolds can come anywhere close to replicating Stargell’s 1971 season, it could mean that the Pirates have far exceeded expectations. Stargell finished second in the 1971 NL MVP race. The future Hall of Famer hit .295/.398/.628 with a league-high 48 home runs.

Reynolds is hitting .400/.429/.621 to start the 2023 MLB season. The 28-year-old hit a career-high 27 home runs in 145 games last year. Reynolds hit 24 home runs in the 2021 season on his way to making the NL All-Star team.

Few players that didn’t hit free agency were in the news more than Reynolds during this past offseason. Reynolds was constantly at the center of trade rumors, often linked to the New York Yankees. The Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers were also linked to Reynolds as potential trade partners for the Pirates.

If Reynolds continues to produce like one of the best players in baseball, the Pirates will have a major decision to make. Pittsburgh could explore trading the outfielder for a haul of young players and minor leaguers. Reynolds is under team control for three more years before he can hit free agency.

The Pirates and Reynolds have reportedly been in talks about a contract extension. Reynolds’ price will only go up the better that he plays, potentially making it harder for Pittsburgh to lock him up on a new long-term deal.