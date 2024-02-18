Pittsburgh Pirates hurler Mitch Keller wants to win, and he wants to do that in Pittsburgh. Keller and the Bucs are talking an extension.

The Pittsburgh Pirates and pitcher Mitch Keller are working to figure out a way to keep the player in the Steel City. Keller says he's looking forward to contract extension talks with the franchise.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Keller said, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Going through arbitration and stuff, they’re obviously talking. Hopefully it’ll pick up, and we’ll get something going. I’m really looking forward to it.”

The Pirates are hoping to rebound from a disappointing 2023 season. The franchise finished 76-86, and have only had a handful of winning seasons since Barry Bonds left the city in 1992. The team made some moves this offseason to improve things, including signing veteran relief pitcher and World Series Champion Aroldis Chapman.

“This is all I’ve known, all I’ve been through,” Keller added. “I wanna win here, man. I really do.”

Pittsburgh needs Keller, as much as the pitcher seems to want to be in Pittsburgh. The hurler is coming off of a 13-9 season for the Pirates in 2023, and brings experience and leadership to the Bucs' rotation. He led the team in victories, and strikeouts in 2023. Keller finished out last season with a 4.21 ERA and 210 strikeouts. Keller was tied for 10th in Major League Baseball last season in strikeouts. Keller thinks that this year's club can turn some heads in Major League Baseball.

“It feels like the guys we have in here have some presence,” Keller added. “It feels like a real big league camp rather than a hybrid [with younger players].”

Pirates' fans are surely hoping the two sides can work out a deal. The Pirates start their spring training games on February 24, against the Minnesota Twins.