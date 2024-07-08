Paul Skenes was considered the top prospect throughout baseball when the 2024 season got underway. As the Pirates started the season, they decided to give Skenes a little more minor league seasoning before bringing him to the parent club.

The did just that before bringing him up in May. Since that time, he has been one of the best pitchers in the National League, and he was rewarded with a selection to the All-Star game in his rookie season. Pirates fans could not be surprised that he will be one of the headliners of the National League pitching staff because his numbers have been so dominant.

His girlfriend Olivia “Livvy” Dunne, perhaps even more famous than Skenes, offered her congratulations on Twitter/X. Her tweet was simple: “He's an All-Star.”

Dunne has been a member LSU's gymnastics team, but her popularity has come from her status as a college athlete who has benefitted greatly from the NIL (Name, Image Likeness) opportunities that are available to college athletes. Dunne recently signed a multi-million dollar deal with Passages, a company that allows athletes and others to develop revenue streams by offering exclusive content to fans.

Dunne's visibility has been high throughout her college career, and it has been even greater since Skenes was promoted to the major leagues.

Skenes has been dominant for the Pirates

Skenes has made 10 starts since his May 11 debut with the Pirates. He has a 5-0 record with a 2.12 earned run average. He has struck out 78 batters and walked 12 in 59.1 innings.

Skenes has pitched on 5 days rest for all but one of his starts since he started his career by taking the mound against the Chicago Cubs. He gave up 3 earned runs in that game and did the same in a game the Los Angeles Dodgers in early June, but he has given up 0 or 1 earned run in six of his starts.

Skenes features a dynamic fastball that often exceeds 100 miles per hour, a sinker, slider and a curve ball. His sinker looks very similar to his fastball when he releases it, but it is a about 6 miles per hour slower and it dives before reaching home plate.

Paul Skenes will be joined on the National League All-Star team by his teammate outfielder Bryan Reynolds. They are the only two Pirates selected to the All-Star team.

The Philadelphia Phillies had four pitchers selected, including lefthanders Ranger Suarez and Matt Strahm. Righthanders Zack Wheeler and Jeff Hoffman were also selected from the National League East leaders.

Other National League pitchers include Tyuler Glasnow of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Shota Imanaga of the Chicago Cubs, Reynaldo Lopez and Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves, Logan Webb of the San Francisco Giants, Ryan Helsley of the St. Louis Cardinals, Tanner Scott of the Miami Marlins and Robert Suarez of the San Diego Padres.