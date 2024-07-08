Pittsburgh Pirates star rookie pitcher Paul Skenes has been named an MLB All-Star, much to the delight of his girlfriend, social media influencer and LSU gymnast Olivia “Livvy” Dunne.

Dunne planned a surprise celebration for Skenes with pizza and champagne after the announcement on Sunday. MLB revealed the pitchers, reserves, and complete rosters for the All-Star Game, set to take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on July 16.

Paul Skenes secured his spot in the All-Star game on the National League side just a year after being the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft. His impressive rookie season, marked by 10 starts since his promotion to the big leagues in early May, has been key.

With 78 strikeouts and a 2.12 ERA, Skenes boasts the fastest average fastball velocity among all MLB starting pitchers at 99.2 mph. The Pirates have a 7-3 record in games he starts.

Olivia Dunnes surprise for Paul Skenes

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne shared several posts on social media celebrating Skenes' All-Star selection, a historic achievement as he became the first player ever to be selected No. 1 overall and then receive All-Star honors the following year.

Initially, Dunne simply shared MLB's post announcing Skenes' selection for the game, captioning it, “he’s an ALL STAR!”

In a subsequent Instagram Story, Dunne revealed a surprise she had prepared for Skenes, featuring gold letter balloons spelling out “ALL STAR” along with pizza and champagne arranged on the kitchen counter.

In her TikTok video, Dunne, dressed in a long black dress, showcased the surprise she had planned for Skenes. When he arrived home, he beamed with joy upon seeing Dunne's preparations. The couple hugged in the kitchen, celebrating yet another milestone in Skenes' remarkable start to his baseball career.

Dunne has attended numerous Pirates games this season to support Skenes, including their recent matchup against the New York Mets on Saturday. With Skenes headed to the All-Star Game, it's likely that Dunne will be there to support him.

Despite Pittsburgh's mediocre 42-46 record, Skenes' emergence has been a notable highlight for the team.

Paul Skenes making history

Paul Skenes joined a select group of pitchers since 1901 by tallying at least 78 strikeouts in his first 10 career starts, and his 14 total runs allowed are fewer than any other pitcher in that group.

The Pirates rookie has had an impressive rookie season, making his MLB debut on May 11 against the Chicago Cubs with seven strikeouts over four innings. Since then, he's been dominant, showcasing a fastball that reaches triple digits and sharp breaking pitches that have troubled hitters, much like during his college days at LSU.

Dunne and Skenes have become a notable MLB power couple this season, drawing comparisons to other high-profile couples like Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift for the NFL, albeit on a smaller scale.

Skenes and Dunne are relishing this moment and looking forward to many more that may follow, hoping it's just the beginning of more to come. They're making the most of this experience as the All-Star Game approaches next week, a moment they won't soon forget.

The 22-year-old Skenes won't be the lone Pirate at the All-Star events; outfielder Bryan Reynolds also earned a spot. The MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for July 16th at 8 p.m. ET.