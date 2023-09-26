The Pittsburgh Pirates are on the road to take on the Philadelphia Phillies for the start of a three game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Pirates-Phillies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Pirates are playing good baseball as the season winds down. The Pirates will finish fourth in the National League Central division, and they have won six of their last 10 games. Over the weekend, the Pirates took two of three from the Cincinnati Reds. To end the season, the Pirates have these three games against the Phillies, and then they host the Miami Marlins to finish up. Pittsburgh is not making the playoffs this season, but they have a lot to be excited for in 2024.

The Phillies lead the Wild Card race. If the season ended today, they would be hosting the first round of the playoffs against the second place Wild Card team. Philadelphia has pretty much locked in their spot as the first Wild Card team, as well. They lead the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago Cubs by five games. The Phillies are on a five game win streak, and they have won eight of their last 10. Over the weekend, the Phillies hosted the New York Mets and swept them in a four game series.

Mitch Keller will be the starting pitcher for the Pirates. Aaron Nola will take the mound for the Phillies.

Here are the Pirates-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Phillies Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-144)

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+120)

Over: 7.5 (-104)

Under: 7.5 (-118)

How To Watch Pirates vs. Phillies

TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

Keller gives the Pirates a great chance to win in this game. He does not pitch well on the road, but he already has a start against the Phillies this season. Keller pitched great in that game, and kept the Pirates within a run the whole time. In that game, Keller went 5 2/3 innings, allowed six hits, two runs, and struck out eight. The Pirates lost the game 2-1, but that is good enough to cover a +1.5 spread. If Keller can have a similar type outing in Philadelphia, the Pirates will cover the spread once again.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

Nola is not having his best season this year. His ERA is high but his WHIP and K/9 are both good. He just struggles a lot on the road, and that has hurt him. Luckily, this is a home game, and Nola has been very good at home. At Citizens Bank Ballpark this season, Nola has a 3.44 ERA, which is 1.99 runs better than his road ERA. He also has a better K/9, and his oBA is .215. Nola at home is the Pitcher the Phillies wanted him to be all season. With this being a home start, Nola has a pretty good matchup. If he can have a good start, the Phillies will cover the spread.

Final Pirates-Phillies Prediction & Pick

This game should be close with how good both teams are playing right now. Both pitchers are capable of having big games, as well. As for the winner, I am going to take the Phillies to cover this spread and continue their win streak.

Final Pirates-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5 (+120), Over 7.5 (-104)