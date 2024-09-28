ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Bailey Falter will take the mound for the Pirates in their season finale against the Yankees on Sunday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Pirates-Yankees prediction and pick.

Pirates-Yankees Projected Starters

Bailey Falter vs. Clarke Schmidt

Bailey Falter (8-9) with a 4.26 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP

Last Start: Bailey Falter took the loss Tuesday against Milwaukee, allowing four runs on five hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out five.

2024 Road Splits: Bailey Falter has been worse on the road than at home where he is 3-5 record with a 4.59 ERA and 1.28 WHIP.

Clarke Schmidt (5-5) with a 2.55 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP

Last Start: Clarke Schmidt took the loss Tuesday against the Orioles, pitching 5.1 innings while allowing three runs on four hits and one walk. He struck out seven.

2024 Home Splits: Clarke Schmidt has surprisingly been worse at home than on the road where he is 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 1.19 WHIP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Yankees Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +184

New York Yankees: -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -220

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How to Watch Pirates vs. Yankees

Time: 3:05 PM ET/12:05 PM PT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, YES Network, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the 2024 MLB season draws to a close, the Pittsburgh Pirates find themselves in a position to play spoiler against the New York Yankees in Sunday's season finale. Despite the Yankees' home-field advantage, there are compelling reasons to believe that Bailey Falter and the Pirates will emerge victorious against Clarke Schmidt and the Bronx Bombers.

Bailey Falter has been a revelation for the Pirates in the latter part of the season. The left-hander has shown remarkable improvement in his command and pitch mix, leading to a string of quality starts in September. His ability to keep hitters off-balance with a deceptive changeup and a well-located fastball has been particularly effective against right-handed heavy lineups like the Yankees.

Clarke Schmidt, while talented, has struggled with consistency throughout the season, especially at home. His tendency to give up home runs could be exploited by the Pirates' power hitters, particularly Bryan Reynolds, who has shown a knack for delivering in crucial moments.

For the Pirates, this game represents a chance to end their season on a high note. With nothing to lose, they're likely to play with a level of freedom and aggression that could catch the Yankees off guard. The psychological edge of being the underdog often translates to inspired performances in baseball.

The combination of Falter's recent form, the Yankees' potential offensive letdown, Schmidt's vulnerabilities, and the Pirates' motivation to finish strong creates a perfect storm for an upset. Don't be surprised if Pittsburgh caps off their season with a statement win in the Bronx.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the 2024 MLB season comes to a close, the New York Yankees are poised to end on a high note against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Sunday's finale at Yankee Stadium. Clarke Schmidt takes the mound for the Bronx Bombers, and there are compelling reasons to believe he and the Yankees will secure a victory over Bailey Falter and the Pirates.

Despite resting some key players in recent games, the Yankees still possess one of the most potent offenses in baseball. Aaron Judge, who leads the league with 58 home runs, is expected to return to the lineup after a day off. Judge's presence alone can change the game, as he's batting an impressive .329 against right-handed pitchers and .335 at Yankee Stadium this season.

The Pirates have been struggling offensively, especially on the road. They've averaged fewer than four runs per game away from home and have scored more than four runs only once in their last eight games. This lack of run production plays right into the hands of Schmidt and the Yankees' bullpen.

With the Yankees still in contention for the top seed in the American League, they have extra motivation to secure a win. Home-field advantage throughout the playoffs is a significant prize, and the team is likely to play with increased intensity to achieve this goal.

The combination of Schmidt's home field success, the Yankees' powerful offense led by Aaron Judge, Pittsburgh's offensive woes, and New York's postseason aspirations make a compelling case for a Yankees victory in the season finale.

Final Pirates-Yankees Prediction & Pick

In this season finale matchup, expect a closely contested game between the Yankees and Pirates. Clarke Schmidt's home field advantage will be a key factor, but Bailey Falter's recent improvements shouldn't be overlooked. The Yankees' offensive firepower, led by Aaron Judge, will likely prove too much for the Pirates to handle, especially given Pittsburgh's struggles on the road. However, the Pirates' motivation to end their season on a high note could lead to some surprising moments. Ultimately, the Yankees' playoff aspirations and home crowd support should propel them to a narrow victory.

Final Pirates-Yankees Prediction & Pick: New York Yankees ML (-220), Under 8 (-105)