It is safe to say that John Wall loves where he is right now a whole lot more than his situation in the 2021-22 NBA season with the Houston Rockets. Wall and the Rockets had an agreement last season that he would sit out the year to give way to the youth movement in Houston. Shortly after the end of the 2021-22 campaign, Wall and the Rockets split ways, with the point guard eventually landing on his feet in Hollywood with the Los Angeles Clippers.

When asked by Sam Amick of The Athletic about his thoughts on that particular agreement with the Rockets, John Wall had a pretty blunt response.

“Pissed as hell. Pissed as hell. I wanted to play basketball. In my last meeting I had there, they were like, ‘Oh, you had a great year the year before. We can’t wait to have you back next year. Build on this, and try to keep helping young guys.’ So I’m thinking I’ll play the same role I played the year before.”

John Wall wanted to play and contribute for the Rockets, but his seeing action would have also meant lesser time under the sun for the likes of Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green, two young guards Houston was then eager to give ample playing time.

But that is all behind John Wall now, who signed a two-year deal with the Clippers worth $13.28 million last July. Wall’s best days are also in his rearview mirror now, but he can still provide meaningful contributions for the Clippers, who have won two of their first three games of the season.