With 2023 just around the corner, many NBA teams are certainly thinking about how to finish the season strong. On the other hand, some franchises could become sellers as they are getting further and further from playoff contention. That is the case for the Detroit Pistons. With the NBA trade deadline approaching in under two months, it is time for some Pistons trade deadline bold predictions.

After trading away Jerami Grant to the Portland Trail Blazers over the offseason, many saw the Pistons as a contender for a top pick in 2023. So far, Detroit is just 8-28, last in the NBA, and Cade Cunningham has already undergone season-ending surgery for a nagging shin injury.

Since the Pistons are basically guaranteed to find themselves in the lottery once again, they could be very active trying to sell some of their veterans ahead of the trade deadline on February 9th.

With that being said, here are some early Pistons predictions for the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

3. Detroit packages Cory Joseph and Nerlens Noel in a trade

Moving Grant was not the only way Detroit overhauled its roster last summer. The team also brought in Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks in a trade with the New York Knicks, netting two additional future second-round picks in the process. Despite being an important rotation piece for for New York, Noel has lost his role to younger players in Detroit.

The veteran center has only appeared in six games this season, averaging 1.8 points and 3.2 rebounds in 10.3 minutes a night. With the rise of Isaiah Stewart and the addition of rookie Jalen Duren, it seems unlikely Noel will play significant minutes with the Pistons.

On the other hand, Cory Joseph remains an active backup for the team. He has played in 29 games and is averaging 14.8 minutes per contest. However, he is putting up just 4.5 points and 3.1 assists while shooting just above 40% from the field.

Jaden Ivey, the No. 5 overall pick, needs as many minutes as he can get, and Joseph’s steady hand—valuable as it can be for a young team like the Pistons—has already been cutting into the rookie’s playing time, potentially hindering his development.

The bold prediction is that Detroit will package Joseph and Noel in a trade. The guard is on an expiring deal worth $5.2 million while the big man is making $9.24 million with a team option for next season. The duo can still contribute with defense and rebounding for a playoff hopeful, so they probably won’t finish the season with the Pistons.

2. Killian Hayes gains interest around the league

While Detroit has been in the midst of a youth movement for several years, not all of its young players have made the most of their opportunity. A recent example is the team’s 2020 lottery pick, Killian Hayes. In his third NBA season, the guard is still battling to

In 2022-23, Hayes is averaging 9.2 points and 5.4 assists, but shooting below 40% from the field. For his career, he puts up 7.5 points on 37.7% shooting.

Because of his low production in his first two seasons, some have already labeled him as a bust. However, at the age of 21, Hayes still has plenty of time to grow, and has quietly taken some strides over the first two-plus months of the season. Many teams should be interested in his services as a result, especially due to his age and cheap rookie-scale contract.

Expect Hayes’ name to be floated as much as any other young player’s in basketball leading up to the trade deadline. Considering his subtle improvements and Cunningham’s absence, though, the Pistons are likely to keep him around barring a home run trade offer.

1. Bojan Bogdanović stays in Detroit

It is no secret that Bojan Bogdanović is a popular trade target for contenders. At the age of 33, he seems to be moving in a different direction from the franchise. Bogdanović would no doubt prefer to compete for a championship over the final years of his career rather than toiling away toward the bottom of the standings with Detroit

For the season, the Croatian is averaging a team-best 20.9 points on 48-41-90 shooting splits. Teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks have been linked to Bogdanović and could certainly use his 3-point shooting as they pursue a spot in the playoffs.

The problem is that Bogdanović has a long contract. In addition to making $19.55 million this season, he is set to receive about $39 million across the next two seasons after inking an extension in late October. That means that acquiring him could jeopardize a team’s salary flexibility for the next few years, limiting what its front office can do in free agency. Also, even if he is playing well now, Bogdanović could start to regress very soon.

Despite all the rumors and interest surrounding him, the bet here is that Bogdanović will finish the season in Detroit. His salary will be the biggest obstacle, making a trade with a playoff team very complicated. Then, in the offseason, organizations will have more flexibility to acquire him.

In the end, he will continue putting up solid numbers on a lottery team, which will only keep teams interested in him. Eventually, the Pistons will have more time to evaluate the trade offers for the veteran sharpshooter once they make their selection in the 2023 draft.