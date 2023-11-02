Pistons rookie Ausar Thompson didn't hold back after Detroit blew an 18-point lead to fall to the Portland Trail Blazers

Pistons rookie forward Ausar Thompson hit his team with a reality check after blowing an 18-point lead to the Trail Blazers to lose 110-101, according to James L. Edwards of the Athletic.

Said Thompson, “We have to be stronger with the ball, more decisive and quicker decisions. Better spacing. Me, included, I went to the cup and three guys were on me. WE need to kick it out.”

The Pistons had 18 turnovers in the game, leading to 15 Blazers points. 10 of those turnovers occurred in the second half. For his part, Thompson had two turnovers in his 29 minutes of action. Cade Cunningham and Marvin Bagley had six and five, respectively.

The Pistons were without center Jalen Duren, who has been dominant so far this season, but the Trail Blazers were on the road and missing star guard Anfernee Simons, who is out 4-6 weeks with a torn ligament in his thumb. Scoot Henderson also left the game for the Blazers in the third quarter after spraining his right ankle.

Thompson, a rookie forward for the Pistons, is off to a nice start in his career, already earning accolades for his defense. The fifth overall pick in the 2023 draft, Thompson averages more than eight points and 10 rebounds per game. To see him this vocally accountable at this stage in his career is a great sign for Pistons fans. Already stacked with a young core of Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and Duren, Thompson's development could be key to turning the Pistons into a legitimate contender in the coming years.