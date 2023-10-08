Going back a year ago training camp ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, Detroit Pistons wing Bojan Bogdanovic saw his name come up in plenty of trade rumors. Instead, the Pistons inked him to a two-year contract extension that was worth $39.1 million. Despite the Pistons being a young team, they viewed Bogdanovic as the type of veteran player to fit well with their young core. Now that the 2023-24 season is drawing near, the Pistons are set to play their first preseason game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Bojan Bogdanovic will be out for the Pistons with a calf injury as per Mike Curtis of The Detroit News.

Pistons fans can breathe a sigh of relief though as Bojan Bogdanovic's calf injury isn't expected to be serious and the team is simply holding him out as a precaution.

“It's one of those deals where we're being really cautious with him,” Pistons head coach Monty Williams said. “He's been on the floor doing a little bit, but not enough where he can get in a game. We just want to be as careful as we can. The calf is a tricky thing and I think he's had a history of calf injuries so our guys are doing the best we can to, not bring him along slowly, but bring him along so he can be effective when he gets back out there.”

This past season, Bogdanvoic appeared in 59 games for the Pistons. He averaged career-high 21.6 points per game, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists with splits of 48.8 percent shooting from the field, 41.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 88.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.