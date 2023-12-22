Cade Cunningham can't believe the Pistons losing skid.

To say the Detroit Pistons have been struggling this season would be a severe understatement. The Pistons current losing streak just hit 24 games and they're officially one game away from tying the longest losing streak in NBA history that was set by both the 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers and the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers. Their most recent loss came against a severely depleted Utah Jazz team after which Pistons wing Cade Cunningham was in disbelief as per Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports.

Cade Cunningham: “we’re not 2-26 bad. No way.” — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) December 22, 2023

The Pistons actually started out the season at 2-1, but everything has gone south since then. While Cade Cunningham has been having a career year for the Pistons, it seemingly hasn't been enough to stop this losing streak. Whatever the reason may be, the Pistons have just been a futile team.

When it comes to Cunningham, he's been averaging a career high 22.2 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 43.4 percent shooting from the field, 32.5 percent shooting from the three point line and 88.1 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Cunningham's shooting percentages are all career highs and so are his assist numbers. He did his best to try and snap the Pistons losing streak during their last game against the Atlanta Hawks with a career high 43 points on 16-24 shooting from the field to go along with five rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one blocked shot.

The Pistons currently sit at 2-26 at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with the worst record in the NBA. They have the best odds at getting the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.